The lawyer who represents the families of two infants who died in Geisinger’s neonatal intensive care unit last year said on Wednesday hospital officials deliberately held off reporting the deaths to the state.
“They had knowledge for many, many weeks of the lurking danger in the NICU unit and yet told no one about it,” said attorney Matt Casey, of Philadelphia.
Casey was responding to a state Department of Health report released Monday that stated Geisinger Medical Center routinely failed to sanitize the equipment it used to prepare donor breast milk, which led to the deaths of three premature infants.
Geisinger spokesman Matt Van Stone issued a statement Wednesday night, that read:
“This week’s Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) report is consistent with information Geisinger has voluntarily shared to date. We notified the proper authorities within standard protocols upon identifying a trend of Pseudomonas infections in the Geisinger Medical Center neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and proactively took several measures in September to eradicate the bacteria as well as prevent additional cases. These measures were supported by the DOH and CDC, and there have been no Pseudomonas infections in the Geisinger Medical Center NICU since Sept. 30.
“As previously reported, the Pennsylvania Department of Health visited Geisinger Medical Center on Oct.18, 2019, and cited us for not having a written policy for cleaning equipment used to measure donor breast milk. These citations along with others for ensuring a safe environment, proper sanitizing and storage were addressed immediately on the same date with a DOH-approved plan for corrective action.
“We continue to express our deepest sympathies and provide our full support to the families and loved ones who have been affected.”
The three infants were among eight premature infants in the hospital’s NICU who were infected with the Pseudomonas bacteria in late summer.
Health department staff ordered Geisinger to correct several deficiencies, determining the hospital’s systemic failure to prevent infection in its most vulnerable patients constituted “immediate jeopardy” — a legal finding that means Geisinger placed its patients at risk of serious injury or death, according to the report.
Casey so far has filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Zuleyka Rodriguez and Luis David Cepeda, the Hazle Township parents of Abel David Cepeda, the third baby to die. Abel died Sept. 30 at the age of 6 days. The attorney said he intends to file for a second family, whose one twin was the second baby who died. The other twin was sickened in the outbreak and remains hospitalized, Casey said.
“Before those mothers delivered their babies, Geisinger knew several babies had been sickened and one had died,” Casey said. “They knew it was waterborne by definition. They knew there was a problem, yet they told none of these parents. These decisions were deliberate and made with the knowledge these premature babies would be put at catastrophic risk with tragic consequences.”
Casey said Geisinger failed to clean equipment properly and follow basic protocols to notify the health department when the first two children died. He said the state report seems to suggest Geisinger notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the third child died but not the health department, as required.
“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I don’t know that I’ve seen a case that includes facts as egregious as this one,” the attorney said. “The reason for that is it is not just human errors or mistakes, this involves a conscious decision.”
Casey said, “They are a big sophisticated medical center. It wasn’t an accident these two deaths were not reported to the commonwealth. It wasn’t an accident because Geisinger reports those things on a regular basis.”
He said that at a Oct. 7 news conference, where the deaths were announced, doctors said the hospital knew by July or August that there was a cluster of the infections, the same set of facts used in October to divert to other hospitals mothers who were about to deliver premature babies.
“Coincidentally or not, they did not tell the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Casey said. “Why not? Why didn’t anybody speak up about this?”
Eight premature infants at Geisinger tested positive for the bacteria between July 1 and Sept. 29, according to the health department’s report. Subsequent investigation found Pseudomonas in a cylinder used to prepare donor breast milk, on a brush used to clean the cylinder, and in breast milk that had been given to the infant who died Sept. 30, the report said. A surprise state inspection in October found the hospital failed to keep donor breast milk at the correct temperature; did not routinely test equipment for bacteria; stored equipment within the “splash zone” of a sink; and had no written policy for routine cleaning of equipment used to prepare breast milk and infant formula.
The health agency’s report cited a “systemic nature of non-compliance with regards to infection control.”
The cause of the contamination was announced in early November.
After conducting follow-up inspections and finding the hospital to be in compliance, the health department cleared Geisinger to resume normal operations in the neonatal intensive care unit on Dec. 6.