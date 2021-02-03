Residents who oppose the Montour Solar One farm may have little legal leg to stand on, an expert on land-lease said.
Attorney Rob Davidson, who is representing Montour County at a series of outreach township meetings last week, said there was little the county could do to prevent the project from proceeding.
That did not quiet some homeowners at those meetings, who continue to question the project based largely on quality of life issues.
They also had questions they felt were unanswered by the county.
Meetings were held last week in Washingtonville Borough, Anthony Township and Liberty Township. Attendance was restricted to residents of the municipality that are directly affected by the solar farm.
On Wednesday, Montour County Planning Commission director Greg Molter said he had set up a fourth listening session in Mayberry Township on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
It will be held in the social hall of St. James Church, 59 High Road, Catawissa, he said. Due to limited space and COVID-19 requirements of masking and social distancing, this session is limited to Mayberry Township residents only.
The purpose of the outreach meetings, Molter said was "to hear what people think."
The planning commission is working on a solar energy amendment to the county zoning ordinance.
"For three months in a row we have put out statements that 'we can't stop this' (solar farm)," Molter said. "Hopefully, people will understand that by law, we can't stop it. The best thing for us to do is to get on board and find a way that we can regulate it within the law. And then match it with what we have to do versus what we can do."
Molter wants people to know that their concerns about the solar farm are "going to be addressed. To what extent? We don't know as of yet."
"We have been to 3 of the 4 municipalities that will be affected by the ordinance amendment," Molter said. "We have heard both concerns and positive feedback from residents. We will be taking all that information, as well as information we have gathered from educational venues, legal scholars, DEP, other Pennsylvania counties and industry professionals to work into a local document that will allow us to set standards for projects of this nature within our jurisdiction."
After this session, Molter said, the zoning committee will start holding weekly work sessions to develop a suitable document for presentation to the Planning Commission, the four municipalities they serve, and then to the Montour County Commissioners.
"Once it is in the hands of the county commissioners they will hold a public hearing open to all," Molter said.
Opponents react
"I attended the Anthony Township meeting on Jan. 26," said Darlene Holdren, whose homes lie across a roadway from where the solar farm panels will be installed. "According to Davidson, it sounds like there isn't much we can do to stop this thing from coming in. The ordinance has to be reasonable.
"We were told, essentially, that anything less than what Montour Solar wants to develop, regarding the solar farm, is being overly restrictive," Holdren said.
Many people at the Anthony Township meeting asked about the Montour County Comprehensive Plan (MCCP), and "how this massive solar project deviates from the MCCP," Holdren said.
"As residents, we are scared of the county allowing utility solar, which should be characterized as commercial/industrial, on agricultrual land. It’s opening up our county farm ground to be developed under solar panels with no restrictions and no limits," she said. "Our Valley could be a rolling sea of solar panels. The officials (at the meeting) said that they have to give Talen, a landowner, what they want. And if the ordinance is too restrictive or unreasonable, Montour County will be brought to court and lose."
But the bigger picture is the policy driving this agenda, Holdren said.
In 2006, Holdren noted, "Al Gore said, 'Unless drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gases are taken within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return.' Now, it is 2021 and we have governmental policies that people in our region don’t want. It’s all political. It’s all politically driven policies."
It will be harder to install a chicken barn than to install a 100-acre solar plot, Holdren lamented.
So where do we go from here, she asked. "We hope that Greg Molter writes a fair ordinance, I guess."
Andria Lemay lives in Derry Township and is opposed to the solar farm.
She also is aware that legally, there might not be any options.
"We've talked with different attorneys about what we might be able to do, but none were the right fit," Lemay said.
"What our next step is, I'm not sure," Lemay said on Monday. "The idea behind this renewable energy agenda is that it was good for the planet. And for people, energy consumption would cost us less. It wouldn't cost more and lead to a carbon tax.
"But this national energy policy is not about liberating people and saving the planet," Lemay said. "It is about driving up costs to consume energy, and imposing another tax."
The Green New Deal, she said, "has finally trickled down to us. Most of us in Central Pennsylvania have been able to ignore a lot of what goes on in major cities because we are so remote and we live a pretty conservative lifestyle. There has been very little change here. And now this has come here, forced us to live with it and I feel like it is not about protecting and preserving anything, including the environment.
"I just feel there are so many issues that are being imposed on our population as a whole. That unless more people speak out against it (the solar farm) what can we really do to stop what is coming down the pipeline? People need to stand up and say, 'no, we are not OK with this.'
"It seems that people like us who want to live in peace and don't want to offend others are somehow perceived as being bad people because we are speaking out against Solar One," she said.
There is a meeting of the Northern Montour Regional Planning Commission tonight at 7 p.m. This group controls the zoning and planning for Derry, Limestone, and West Hemlock townships.