DANVILLE — The aunt of a former Berwick man made an outburst Wednesday afternoon after President Judge Thomas James Jr. sentenced him to 18 months in state prison for possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
"Putting him in incarceration will not help him or the commonwealth. This is the first treatment that has worked for him ever," the aunt said of Anthony Kalapach Jr., 34, who now lives in northern New Jersey. She told James the sentence "makes absolutely no sense."
After the proceeding, she refused to give her name.
James told the woman the underlying charges were Kalapach carrying around lots of drugs that possibly could be used by people and kill them. "I get it. I said I would order him to taper down but I have to protect other people. There's a point to where we have to protect the public. He put lots of people in danger for a long period of time and I can't ignore that," James said. The judge said he committed crimes in Columbia County and several months later was charged in Montour County "with bags of drugs."
"I did everything you suggested except leave him go back to New Jersey," James said. Kalapach was taken into custody at the Montour County sheriff's office immediately. James ordered him to be tapered down on the use of methadone while at Columbia County Jail where he will be held until he is transferred to Camp Hill State Correctional Institution. James also strongly recommended that he receive medical assisted treatment while in state prison.
In Montour County, Kalapach was charged with possession with intent to deliver less than 10 grams of heroin. The Columbia County charges were possession with intent to deliver 2 to 5 grams of cocaine and 2.5 to 10 grams of meth. He previously pleaded guilty to the charges.
For the Columbia County charges, James sentenced him to pay a $500 fine; to serve 18 months to five years in state prison; gave him credit for five days served in jail and fined him $200; and ordered a concurrent sentence of 18 months to three years. His Montour County sentence was a $500 fine and a concurrent jail term of 18 months to five years.
Kalapach told the judge he goes to a clinic daily for methadone. He said he suffered a long time from drug addiction and depression after his girlfriend was killed in a car accident. He said he found a program in New Jersey that was working for him and he was looking toward attending college. He also served three years with the U.S. Marines Corps.
James said he appreciated his efforts to turn his life around and serving his country, but said he couldn't ignore the nature of the offenses.
His attorney Michael Dennehy requested a county intermediate work arrangement sentence.
Kalapach was charged July 7, 2018, in Mahoning Township and April 6, 2018, in Berwick.