COOPER TWP. — The Cooper Township Municipal Authority has received two offers on the possible purchase of its public sewer system that became operational June 17, authority Chairman John Houston said.
At Monday's authority meeting, he said they are "very early offers and nothing of substance" at this time.
Authority Solicitor Tony McDonald said they are two prospective buyers and the township supervisors have been fully apprised. He said he couldn't disclose specifics publicly.
Chuck Wunz, a professional engineer from Lewisburg hired by the authority, told those attending he serves as an "additional set of eyes" for the authority so it knows its money is being well-spent and contractual obligations are being met.
He said he reviewed the authority's fees for restaurants based on equivalent dwelling units and found the rates to be in the middle among fees charged in the region. He said he will be checking into rumors of why more lateral lengths were installed than bid and extra paving involved.
Township supervisor-elect Chris Pfaff thanked him saying "You are someone on our side." Wunz said the Cooper system is a small system and a first-time project with an all-volunteer authority. He said the system will improve real estate values and make land that couldn't be developed able to be developed.
He said there is unfairness in every EDU schedule, "but there's nothing better than this kind of method."
He told residents who need restoration work from sewer installations to make sure they are on the authority list. Currently, there are 15 properties listed.
Pfaff said the authority needs to renegotiate what it pays Danville to treat township sewage.
Brian Seidel, owner of Seidel's Mardi Gras, submitted a packet of readings from a water meter he installed. He said he is asking to have his rate reduced by 3 or 4 EDUs. The board indicated it is discussing his situation and asked for more time. He is being billed for $760 a month for service he isn't using since the Route 11 restaurant hasn't connected to the system. He would also be responsible for a $25,000 tap-in fee and $11,000 for the lateral to connect to the system.
The state Department of Environmental Protection mandated the township install a public sewer system in part of the township, mainly along the Route 11 corridor because of failed on-lot systems 10 years ago.
McDonald said the authority's ordinance states that people within the sewer line service area were to connect within 60 days. Those letters were mailed in July. "This board hasn't asked me to go after a single person," he said of those not connected. If people who are billed for service don't pay, interest and penalties will be added to the bill, he said.
Starting in January, the authority will begin payment on a $3 million state loan for the project at the rate of $10,000 per month. The authority has been paying only on the interest.