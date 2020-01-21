COOPER TWP. — A Cooper Township Municipal Authority member will check if Jack Metzer Auto Group will be required to connect to the public sewer system.
Authority member and treasurer Chris Pfaff said the business, along Route 11, is being billed for .4-acre where there are no buildings.
He also asked why the authority would force a business in another township (Mahoning) to connect to the system.
Tony McDonald, authority solicitor, said at Monday's meeting that Pfaff will have to check if the sewer ordinance states that an owner is required to connect within 150 feet of a building or of a property line to the Cooper system.
Bob Metzer told the authority they have never been asked to connect to a system by Mahoning Township or by Suez, which owns the Mahoning water and sewer systems. Jack Metzer said their property is more than 150 feet from the Cooper Township system.
Pfaff and an inspector will visit the property.
The authority also held a reorganizational meeting. John Houston was re-elected as chairman and Randy Nevius was re-elected as vice chairman. Pfaff is the new treasurer after Paula Heimbach resigned. Roger Welliver was re-elected secretary and McDonald was reappointed as solicitor.