“One kind word in January can warm three months.”
-Japanese proverb
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The parents of the first baby born in 2000 at Geisinger Medical Center was Frederick Frost, son of Scott and Donna Frost of Snyder County.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Congratulations were extended in the local newspaper to Mr. and Mrs. Greg Hawkins of Danville on the arrival of their son as the "First Baby of 1980." Aaron Brent, the third child for Patricia and Gregory, was born at 3:19 a.m. at the Geisinger Medical Center and would receive gifts from 12 merchants on Jan. 2.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
According to the local newspaper, the stork looking for a place to deliver the first born of the New Year to a Montour County area family settled at the Bloomsburg Hospital at 11:32 a.m. Jan. 2. Baby gifts from merchants were presented to Sharon Louise Kitchen, newborn daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kitchen, of Danville RD4, who weighed 9 pounds and 4 ounces.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Two baby boys were born at Geisinger Medical Center on Jan. 2, according to the local newspaper. It didn’t mention which entered the world first. Both Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kressler, of Upper Mulberry Street, Danville, and Mr. and Mrs. Herman Seidel, of Washingtonville, were the proud parents of newborn sons.
Jan. 1, 1892 Ellis Island in New York began as Immigration Gateway to the United States, replacing Castle Garden Immigration Depot in Lower Manhattan. Seven hundred million people passed through Ellis Island the first year. It closed in 1954. According to information gathered at this site, more than 100 million Americans, one third of the population, can trace their ancestry to the immigrants who first arrived in America at Ellis Island.
January 1901 Danville had a fantastic celebration to close the 19th century. Soon after dark on Dec. 31, small boys and tin horns were turned loose on the streets, from then to morning pandemonium reigned blowing whistles, ringing church bells and tooting horns. A parade that began at 10:35 p.m. included Chief Mincemoyer and Officer Voris on white horses, followed by Chief Marshal Sweisfort. The four fire companies, Stoes Band and all organizations participated in the parade. Many carried red and green torches. The entire line of march was ablaze with fireworks. The stores and homes were all decorated with bunting. Most had luminaries such as white candles or Japanese lanterns in their windows.
January 1909 The Reading Iron Company installed bubbling fountains throughout its large plant in order to comply with the recent enactments of the legislature hoping to better sanitation at the big industries. “The common drinking cup had to go.” It was hoped that this new installation would alleviate those health issues. Three fountains were also installed in the First Ward School building. (The Reading Iron Company stood on Northumberland Street at the site of the Danville Middle School.)
January 1916 Notices announcing a general advance of wages were posted at the Montour Rolling Mills Department of the Reading Iron Company. The advance in wages raised the price of puddling from $4.50 per ton to $4.75 per ton. Other mill wages were advanced in proportion. Four dollars and seventy-five cents, while not the very highest figure that had ever been attained, stood among the higher prices for puddling. “This information had a great outlook for the area as it was the very best of news and was hailed with delight by all class.” (Puddling, a highly skilled and dangerous occupation, required physical strength, stamina and sustained concentration. This artisan was held in high esteem in his community. His job of converting pig iron into wrought iron took considerable knowledge, and skill that could not be learned in a book. A puddler always had a helper, usually a young man or even a young boy, who, if qualified, eventually took over the position.)
Jan. 1, 1935 The first Orange Bowl game was played on this date. Bucknell University shut out the University of Miami (score 26-0) on the Miami field. Three of the four touchdowns were scored by a running back, and the fourth touchdown was scored as a result of a forward pass play. A total of 12,000 fans attended the game.
January 1942 The U. S. government no longer allowed the sale of civilian vehicles (i.e. cars and trucks). Within two months of the Dec. 7, 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor, the last civilian cars rolled off the assembly lines. Auto plants were converting to military production of ammunitions, jeeps, military trucks, tanks and planes. December 1942 saw Detroit become the "Arsenal of Democracy." It didn’t return to civilian production until the war ended in 1945.
January 1957 Radio communications were established for the Danville area fire companies. Also this month saw a change over to the dial telephone.
Jan. 1, 1972 Penn State Nittany Lions, playing against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl Classic at Dallas before 70,000 fans, won 30-6. (Danville’s Randy Sidler, while at Penn State, played in three bowl games in the‘70s and Jack Curry played in the Gator Bowl in 1967.)
January 1991 At the request of the U. S. Department of Defense, Geisinger Medical Center agreed to establish teams of trauma and emergency specialists to triage casualties in the event of war in the Mideast. Two teams of 16 people volunteered for duty in Germany, should they be needed to support Operation Desert Shield.
January 2000 I couldn’t find the type of celebration held in 1999 to close out the 20th century. There wasn’t an account of a parade, fireworks or any formal "Goodbye." The senior centers held their usual New Year’s events and The Danville News published the history from 1900 to 1999 in their daily newspaper.
Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come.
Sis Hause
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her columns appear every week in The Danville News.