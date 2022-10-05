The Danville News
The Backyard Democrats of Danville-Riverside will hold a get-out-the-vote rally from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Canal Park on Mill Street.
Amanda Waldman, Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s 9th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, will speak and greet voters beginning at 10, along with Amber Neidig, Montour County Democratic Committee chair.
Free signs and posters for Waldman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, and state Senate candidate John Fetterman will be available for pickup. Voter registration and mail-in ballot forms may be completed as well. The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 24. Mail-in ballot requests are due at the courthouse by Nov. 1.
Musical groups are scheduled throughout the day. Well-known accordion couple Frank and Kathi Delucca will kick off the music at 10 a.m., followed by the Brass Menagerie, a brass quintet, at 11. The afternoon will feature Jeff and Amelia Bowdell at noon, Al and Jean Lumpkin at 1 p.m., and Mary Hermann and Mark Doncheski at 2. There will also be an open mic for both scheduled and impromptu speakers.
Food will be available for purchase from Amigos of Mill Street. They will be introducing their new wood-fired outdoor pizza oven at the event. Their full menu will be available at the restaurant, across from Canal Park, starting at 10 a.m., and the outdoor oven will begin baking pizzas at Rock God Brewery, behind the park, at noon.