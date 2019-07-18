DANVILLE — Two people charged with operating a methamphetamine lab that destroyed their home May 21 saw their bail reduced Wednesday.
They also waived their rights to preliminary hearings to Montour County Court before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Shrawder reduced the bail of Nikki K. Doebler, 41, from a straight $250,000 to a straight $10,000 and for her boyfriend Richard A. McHugh, 33, from a straight $250,000 straight to a straight $50,000. Defense attorneys requested the bail modifications.
County District Attorney Angela Mattis said she understands Michael Mowrer Jr., who was burned in the fire, has been released from a burn unit and has completed or entered a rehabilitaiton program.
She said charges are forthcoming against him for the meth operation and that he has been cooperative with authorities.
Doebler's parents Judy and Ken Millar appeared for the hearing. Judy did say they haven't been able to live in their home since the fire but didn't elaborate.
Attorney Hugh Taylor represents Doebler and Franklin Kepner III is counsel for McHugh.
McHugh and Doebler had lived at 321 Chamber St. along with Doebler's son.