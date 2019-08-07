DANVILLE — A judge denied a bail reduction request for a Danville man charged with possessing more than 5,000 files of child pornography.
Judge Gary Norton said Monday it would be too expensive to taxpayers to monitor Kevin Franklin Reibsome, 49, of Montour Street, at the home where the files were found to make sure there were no computers there.
Reibsome was returned to the Montour County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.
He recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Reibsome, represented by attorney Michael Dennehy, said he has been in jail since his arrest July 11 and if released, would return to his home of 40-some years where his mother, father and twin brother live. He said he helps out his parents, ages 71 and 70, and that his brother works.
Dennehy asked for a reasonable amount of bail and said his client wasn't a flight risk.
Deputy Attorney General David Drumheller, who is prosecuting the case, attended the bail hearing.
The attorney general's office charged Reibsome July 11 with 15 counts for possessing videos of child pornography on a computer and more than 5,000 files on a USB drive with a combination of child pornography images and videos.
Special agent Casey Hassinger said Reibsome had the videos on his desktop computer in his bedroom. Hassinger also charged him with criminal use of a communication facility, a cellphone.
According to the criminal complaint, Reibsome initially told agents July 11 he was unsure he was viewing pornography. Reibsome said he uses multiple websites to search "3D computer-generated" and "hentai" images, which are cartoon images. He said when he searches for hentai pornography, some of the cartoon images he views depict both adults and juveniles, according to the charges.
Reibsome said he has seen child pornography on the internet. When asked if he ever saved any child pornography, he said it was possible, the charges state.
According to the charges, he later admitted he has clicked on and viewed child pornography images. He said he only clicked on the image because it was a "small" icon and he was having issues deciphering what the image actually was. He said after he clicked on the child pornography image and realized what it was, he closed the image.
He said the hentai pornography was a way to make him "relax" and to "pass time," he told Hassinger.
He signed a consent form for agents to search his vehicle for his cellphone. When agents asked him what percentage of confidence he had that no child pornography would be found on his devices, he was unsure and could not give a percentage. He then indicated he wished to have an attorney present. At that time, no further questions were asked and an audio recording was stopped.
The investigation began April 9 after Hassinger received a cyber tip from Microsoft Bing Image, which reported one file that appeared to be a sexually explicit child pornography image viewed and/or uploaded.
On April 22, Hassinger submitted an administrative subpoena to Verizon for subscriber information pertaining to the suspect IP address. Verizon provided the information on April 29.
Hassinger obtained a search warrant July 10 and agents arrived at the home the next day.