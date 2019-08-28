MAHONING TWP. — Bald Top Road residents Bonnie and Dave Martin have miles farther to go to and from their home and are using more gas. They, like other Bald Top Mountain residents, face the inconvenience of having to take a detour because the part of Bald Top Road leading to Route 11, closed since May because parts are collapsing, won't be repaired and reopened until at least next June.
"Now instead of it being a mile to town it's six miles to town," Bonnie Martin said.
But Martin, 64, feels fortunate.
"The good thing is both my husband and I are retired," she said. "If the roads are bad (in the winter), we don't have to go out."
She could sympathize with her neighbors, though, who have to take the long detour via Klein Road in Valley Township at least twice daily for work.
She said it's also fortunate no one was driving on the road when it started to go and she is happy the township began to address the problem immediately.
"Right away they jumped in and said let's get started," Martin said. "Yeah, we're going to be without that intersection for more than a year, but it could have been worse."
Residents at the Monday meeting expressed concerns about the detour route with its hairpin turns and the number of dump trucks going up and down the road. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn and the other supervisors said they understood their concerns, but Lynn said drivers should slow down. He also said the supervisors were working on reducing the truck traffic by first finding out where they are going. Zoning officer Dean VonBlohn said some may be dumping clean fill. Township officials want to find out if they should be dumping it where they are.
Meanwhile, the supervisors told residents Bald Top Road must be rebuilt because it is unstable. Officials don’t know the cost of the project or what that will entail.
The supervisors authorized township engineer Drew Barton to first do a three-month water mitigation study.
“The road was improperly constructed,” Supervisor T.S. Scott said.
He said it does not have a proper base, and the surface of the road from Route 11 to Timberwood Drive will have to be removed. Lynn said that totals a length of about 1,200 feet.
'Milkshake' soil
The supervisors based their assessment on rock and soil borings that were done in June. Those analyzed results came back last week in a 45-page report from the engineering company that did that work on the road.
Scott compared the soil beneath the road to a milkshake.
“What we don’t know yet is if the entire milkshake is moving,” he added.
He said the water mitigation plan that Barton develops will have to reroute water that is running down the bank and beneath the road surface to the other side of Route 11, via a drainage system running beneath the highway and the adjacent railroad tracks.
Meanwhile, two inclinometers will be installed in separate pipes in Bald Top Road on Sept. 16 and kept there for three months to read if the road is shifting. Scott said it’s fortunate the weather will change by then so they will get readings under various conditions.
Residents wanted to know why the instruments were not installed earlier in the summer so the project could be farther along. Supervisor Molly Shultz said the vibration from the borings would have altered the readings.
If the road is moving, the township officials could either opt for matting, which is several layers of cloth-like material to keep the road stable, or the more expensive option of soil nailing — at a cost of about $250,000 — in which a machine is used to create horizontal voids into the bedrock at certain intervals below the road that are filled with concrete.
Once the township has that information, engineer Josh Krebs, who works for Barton’s LIVIC Civil engineering firm, will reach out to a general contractor.
“In the end, we’re going to have a road that’s built right and lasts,” Scott said.
Until the project is completed, Bald Top Road will remain closed to motorized traffic. Police Chief Fred Dyroff said drivers, including motorcyclists, who violate that restriction will face a citation. Only emergency vehicles can use the road. Residents asked how emergency vehicles will get up to Bald Top when the road is dug up. Scott said they will either have to go the long way on Klein Road or metal plates could be placed on the road.