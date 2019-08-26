DANVILLE — The project to repair Bald Top Road will take until next June or July, Mahoning Township officials told residents on Monday.
Officials don't even know the cost of the project or what that will entail. Meanwhile, residents who live on Bald Top Mountain will have to continue to take the Klein Road detour off of Route 642 to travel to and from their homes.
The supervisors authorized township engineer Drew Barton to first do a three-month water mitigation study.
"The road was improperly constructed," Supervisor T.S. Scott said.
He said it does not have a proper base, and the surface of the road from Route 11 to Timberwood Drive will have to be removed. Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn said that totals a length of about 1,200 feet.
The supervisors based their assessment on rock and soil borings done in June. Those analyzed results came back last week in a 45-page report from the engineering company that did that work on the road. The township closed the road in late May due to portions of the roadway beginning to collapse.
Scott compared the soil beneath the road to a milkshake.
"What we don't know yet is if the entire milkshake is moving," he added.
He said the water mitigation plan that Barton develops will have to reroute water that is running down the bank and beneath the road surface to the other side of Route 11, via a drainage system running beneath the highway and the adjacent railroad tracks.
Meanwhile, two inclinometers will be installed in separate pipes in Bald Top Road on Sept. 16 and kept there for three months to read if the road is shifting. Scott said it's fortunate the weather will change by then so they will get readings under various conditions.
If the road is moving, the township officials could either opt for matting, which is several layers of cloth-like material to keep the road stable, or the more expensive option of soil nailing — at a cost of about $250,000 — in which a machine is used to create horizontal voids into the bedrock at certain intervals below the road and filled with concrete.
Once the township has that information, engineer Josh Krebs, who works for Barton's LIVIC Civil engineering firm, will reach out to a general contractor.
"In the end, we're going to have a road that's built right and lasts," Scott said.
Until the project is completed, Bald Top Road will remain closed to motorized traffic. Police Chief Fred Dyroff said drivers, including motorcyclists, who violate that restriction will face a citation. Only emergency vehicles can use the road. Residents asked how emergency vehicles will get up to Bald Top when the road is dug up. Scott said they will either have to go the long way on Klein Road or metal plates could be placed on the road.
Residents also were concerned about truck traffic on Klein Road. Lynn said the supervisors were looking into reducing that.