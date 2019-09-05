DANVILLE — Visitors to the free 40th annual Arts and Crafts Festival will be able to see six bands perform during a Battle of the Bands on Saturday.
The festival will be held along Mill Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mill Street will be closed to traffic to East Market Street.
The Danville Centennial Lions Club will hold the band competition in front of G.W. Woods Financial Solutions, at 559 Mill St., said club president and business owner Graeme Woods.
Woods said Greg Sauers Jr., a Realtor with RE/MAX Edge in Muncy, has scheduled bands that will play from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People can vote for their favorite band by purchasing tickets, 3 for $1 or 20 for $5, and putting them in bins. The band that wins the People's Choice Award will receive a basket filled with musical items, Sauers said.
Three judges will also pick a winner to receive $250, Woods said.
This is the first time the club has sponsored such an event.
Woods said a 30-foot stage will be set up with the help of sponsors, including Scott's Floral.
Sauers, who will handle the sound system for the day, said each band will play for 40 minutes.
Broken Vinyl, a relatively new band that plays rock and alternative music, takes the stage at 10 a.m.
Moonlicker, a jam band that performs blues music, will play at 11 a.m.
West Coast, an acoustic duo that plays country and classic rock, will begin at noon.
Leo & KG With Family Tradition, which plays country rock and blues, starts at 1 p.m.
At 2 p.m., The Poetic Outlaws, playing rock, alternative and world music, will perform.
Mums the Word blues band is scheduled for 3 p.m., said Sauers. Sauers plays in a band in the Williamsport area, with an acoustic group and with the worship group at his church.
The Danville Business Alliance, which holds the fall street festival, has booked strolling accordionists Kathi and Frank Delucca to provide additional entertainment from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., said alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.
Kayla Gross, alliance executive assistant, said about 140 vendors, including food booths, are expected.
New vendors
Gross said there are a number of new vendors.
New vendors include Feathers Feed Jerky, which is owned by David Feathers, of Hershey. Feathers said Feathers Feed Jerky is a veteran-owned business that offers a wide variety of jerky products including buffalo, elk, venison and more. He said the products are from the USA. They have 12 varieties including pork bacon and specialize in beer and wine events.
New vendor Paula Stahl, who goes by Jack, will man the table for My Neck of the Woods. Stahl, of Lewisburg, started the business five years ago. She makes crocheted shawls, scarves, hats, headwarmers and more.
"I am looking forward to it. I always try to expand where I'm going to be. Hopefully there will be a good turnout," she said.
She takes her creations to school arts and crafts events.
More vendors
Dressler said the number of vendor and nonprofit participants is slightly higher than last year's festival. She said Geisinger is sponsoring the festival and is setting up a stand along the street.
"Forty years is quite an accomplishment for the festival being around. It's exciting," she said.
If the weather is favorable, they expect around 4,000 people to attend.
She said the festival is a one-stop shop "for homemade jewelry, scarves, wine and more." There will also be face-painting for children.
"It's also a great opportunity to explore businesses in the downtown," she said.
Each year, the alliance tries to add something to its street festivals "to keep them fresh and new," she said.
Other new vendors include Happy Bee Honey, Apple Creek Alpacas, Practically Perfectly Repurposed, Florabel's Favorites, Stimson Woodworking, Bat Tat's Engraving, Rising Smoke BBQ, 3 Brothers Rustic Impressions, Kringris and Happybeadz.
Any proceeds will go back into alliance promotions for the downtown.