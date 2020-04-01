DANVILLE — The Danville Area High School FFA annual banquet has been canceled due to the indefinite COVID-19 school closure, FFA adviser Mike Shultz said.
He said they plan on having an informal officer installation and awards picnic to recognize the hard work of students at some point when it has been deemed safe to meet together again. For now, there are no definite plans, he said.
Plants in the school greenhouse are growing and he is allowed access to the greenhouse during the closure but he doesn't know when the FFA will be able to host its annual plant sale at the school.
People can check the Danville FFA website at www.danville.k12.pa.us/Domain/118 closer to May 1 for updated sale information.