DANVILLE — A Berwick man has been charged with misdemeanors relating to driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances. Careless driving and reckless driving were also lesser charges filed against Kyle Greer, 30, of Berwick.
According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Trooper Kaitlyn Derrick responded to a one-car crash on Oct. 9 at 4:21 p.m. at Old Valley School Road and Race Street, Valley Township. At the scene, Greer was unable to speak, Derrick said.
Greer was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville. Derrick questioned Greer at GMC and said he had smoked "a couple of hours ago." Greer consented to a blood test.