DANVILLE — Timothy Cotner, 49, of Berwick, pleaded guilty to a first-offense of driving while under the influence of alcohol from July 2, 2017, in Danville.
Police charged him following an accident at 5 Beaver Place.
Police said Cotner flagged down officer Jared Bangs while he was driving to the accident. Cotner told him he had been at a party and, while trying to leave, his truck struck the rear of a parked car. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol, then Cotner said to him, "I am not going to lie. I am drunk," according to the charges.
Cotner will be sentenced following a criminal records check.