Joe Biden's first speech as 46th President of the United States called for unity in confronting and defeating the challenges of the day, the virus, repairing an economy weakened by the pandemic, the scourge of racial injustice — issues that Valley legislators and stakeholders agree is critical to residents.
"I know the forces that divide us are deep and they are real. But I also know they are not new. Our history has been a constant struggle between the American ideal that we are all created equal and the harsh, ugly reality that racism, nativism, fear, demonization have long torn us apart,” Biden said. “This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward and we must meet this moment as the United States of America.”
It was a speech that both Democrat and Republican, and political observers said they wanted to hear, a call for people to work together to solve problems. Still, some Republicans, while cautiously optimistic, reserved judgment on how these challenges will be met.
"The president's speech was largely about unity," said U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser, R-9, Dallas, who was in the audience. "Joe Biden, over the years, has always had good words. He outlined a very general plan, but it's all about execution. So we shall see if they (Democrats) are truly interested in unity. I know we are. I know Republicans are.
"I had no real disagreements with a lot of what he had to say, such as our need to defeat the virus," he said.
Meuser said he was willing to see if the Democrats in Congress were willing to work with Republicans. "I have my doubts. But I have my hopes," he said. "I'd like to see people being put ahead of politics, and if that happens it would be the first time since I've been in Congress. I'd like to see the rhetoric toned down."
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, commended Biden for his call for national unity, and his assurance to those who did not support him that he will nevertheless be president for all Americans
"I urge the president to follow through on this commitment by working with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to pursue policies that will lead to peace and prosperity for all Americans. I am praying for President Biden and his success in leading our country forward.”
U.S. Senator Bob Casey, Toomey's Democratic colleague, said “During his address, President Biden laid out a vision to heal our nation, contain the COVID-19 pandemic and build our economy back better. It’s now time for us to get things done on behalf of working families.”
Locals leaders react
Montour County political leaders of both parties struck a chord similar to Biden's call for unity, even though they had not watched the speech live.
"I would hope that the House, the Senate and White House can all work together for the betterment for all of America and work together to improve our international relations, as well," said Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Sue Kauwell, a Democrat.
"What I hope for is a lot of peace and tranquility," said fellow Democrat Norma Bird, Montour County's treasurer.
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren, a Republican, said he did not watch the speech live but planned to listen Wednesday night.
"What I'm hoping for is for both sides of the aisle to start working together and stop the rhetoric," Holdren said. "It's time to heal and time to get back to the America of compromise and working together, versus entrenchment."
Montour County Democratic Chairwoman Betsy Finn found meaning in the day.
“I think it was very meaningful that Kamala Harris used Rosa Park’s Bible to place her hand on and be sworn into office,” Finn said. “I think it had a lot of meaning, especially for women, that we have our first female vice president and our first executive who is African-American and Indian-American. It was an important moment for our children.”
County GOP Chairwoman Janet Comrey commented, "Today is a sobering day for the half of the nation who voted for President Trump’s agenda and policies. He will be remembered as a great president who kept most of his promises to the American people. He achieved unprecedented accomplishments such as an economic tax boom, tax relief for the middle class, massive deregulations and reciprocal trade.
"The country has been greatly divided over party politics with clear differential in values and policies. President Biden has also made many promises for the future including a promise to unify our country. Hopefully, that is one promise he can keep," Comrey said. "We all need to lower the temperature on politics and stand united as one nation again, under God with life, liberty and justice for all."
Meanwhile, the chairs of Union County's Democratic and Republican committees reacted differently to Biden's inauguration.
"We've turned a very large corner today," said Democrat Rick Thomas. "Seeing a Black, East Asian woman being sworn in as vice president by a Latina female Supreme Court justice shows that we can change, that we have changed, and that we will continue to change for the better. I am amazed how far we have moved in my lifetime to so many political leaders who reflect and represent the diversity of our nation."
We need more of those good changes, Thomas said
"Things can, and will, get better," he said. "We will always have our differences, but as long as those differences aren't built on hate, lies and conspiracy theories, we can work toward compromise. We will move toward a more perfect union. There are more ties that bind us than not, we just need to do a better job of accentuating them.
"We can't just forget the past four years," Thomas said. "People should be given credit for positive accomplishments. But those who have broken or ignored our laws and our Constitution need to be held accountable. I look forward to a future where we reject the politics of subtraction and division, and focus instead on ways to add and multiply our best ideas. I believe the Biden administration will give us the opportunity for a major positive 'reset.'"
Republican Carolyn Conner is less sure about the direction she sees the new administration is pointed.
"As President Biden takes the helm of our nation," said Conner. "We know that America will remain great to the degree she is faithful to her founding principles of life and liberty. Inasmuch as President Biden and his administration remove government’s meddling in the lives of every American and restrain interference in communities of faith, America will stay a beacon of hope to the world."
Meanwhile, long-time Republican John Meckley of Milton reacted differently from Conner.
"I found President Biden’s remarks to be incredibly honest and hopeful and a call for us to unite around what we have in common," Meckley said. "A recognition that we won’t always agree — and that disagreements are normal and healthy — but that we must meet this moment with a renewed commitment to what unites us as Americans.
As a Republican, Meckley said, "I’m certain that I’ll have plenty of policy differences with President Biden. But I respect and accept his call to come together on what we share in common as Americans — a mutual love for our country, for opportunity, for dignity and for the truth."
President Biden called on us to summon the best in us," Meckley said. "It’s a national call, yet one that we can and must begin locally by re-engaging as a community. By seeing each other as individuals. By treating one another with respect. And by letting our ideas compete. That can only happen if we — Republicans, Democrats and independents alike — can reject the conspiracy theories that divide us and embrace a collective search for and defense of the truth. In that we can be true to our principles, find common ground and succeed."
Overall messages
Biden's overall messages of bringing all Americans together and protecting democracy were ones that most Americans wanted to hear, said Penn State professor of political science Robert Speel, The Behrend College.
"There seemed to be three overall themes to his speech," Speel said. Protection of American democracy, Americans working together to fight for such efforts as ending the pandemic, and restoration of a more widely accepted style of government that includes international alliances and allowing the United States to be an example to the world.
"His message was effective and may, for a while, lessen some of the fears or anger among those who voted for his opponent last November," Speel said.
It was good to see Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence at the ceremony to represent traditional government continuity and respect for democratic changes of leadership, Speel noted.
Like Speel, Susquehanna University professor of political science Nick Clark thought the speech was effective and important.
"President Biden is not as much of an orator as President Obama or performer as President Trump," Clarks said. "But his message was important to the security and healing of the country. President Biden has a history of working with Republicans and people with whom he disagrees. There were moments that were negative for him in the Democratic Party. But he has a history of it and that was captured in his speech."
Clark, however, does not foresee a new era of bipartisanship.
But, for Biden, Clark noted, politics is often not personal. And that is what he will try to build back toward.
"The optics of the ceremony and the message he delivered was one focused on the pandemic and how the country needs to rally to overcome the pandemic once and for all," Clark said. "The Republicans in D.C., including Vice President Pence, contributed to efforts to create a sense of normalcy in the transfer of power."