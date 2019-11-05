DANVILLE — A Bloomsburg firm is the apparent low bidder for site work at the new Danville police station being built at East Front and Iron streets.
Robert Young was the apparent low bidder when four bids were opened Tuesday afternoon with a base bid of $293,897, said Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development.
Other base bids were submitted by Hawbaker of Hazleton with $568,625; Sukol Brothers Excavating of Bloomsburg with $513,050; and Miller Brothers Construction with $337,410.
Livic, the borough's engineering firm, is reviewing the bids and borough council members are expected to act on them at their next meeting Tuesday.
Hart said the project involves parking areas, grading, curbs, sidewalks and stormwater work.
She said underground work has been done at the police station. The block interior walls are done and Miller Brothers Construction, which is the building contractor, is ready to pour the floor slab for the one-story building.
The site work is included in money the borough borrowed for the station, estimated at $1.9 million, on the former Danville Elementary School playground. Work began Sept. 30.
The 9,673-square-foot-building will be at least double the space of the current station along Mill Street.
The building where the station currently is has been sold. The borough is paying a monthly rent to the owners. That building also has apartments on the upper floors.
The police station has been housed in a former bank since the early 1990s.
Hart previously said a substantial amount of work should be done on the new station by March 1.