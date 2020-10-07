Big Mac egg rolls a tasty dinner alternative

Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: The minute I took a bite of these Big Mac egg rolls it tasted like heaven in my mouth.
It tasted just like a Big Mac, minus the unhealthiness and buns. Instead of frying them, we air fried them to limit the unhealthiness as much as possible.
Rolling the egg rolls was definitely a challenge at first, but after some practice I eventually got it down. I would say the easiest way to roll them would be not filling them up too full and moving the ingredients toward the bottom so you have a bit of wiggle room to roll.
Baking them in the air fryer is still a learning curve for us since we overcooked them a little, but I personally like the crunchiness of the rolls. The sauce was perfect for dipping and I thought it all worked perfectly together to make a perfect meal. Overall, the experience was fun, easy and very filling. I thought the Big Mac rolls wouldn't be very filling since they're so small, but just two filled me up.
Vanessa: These Big Mac egg rolls are a fun way to switch up dinner time.
Enjoy them alone, or as part of an appetizer platter of finger foods. We ran into a few problems along the way with this recipe, but will be more prepared for these challenges next time.
The first problem we had was egg roll wrappers can be difficult to locate. I went to several stores the other week and each store was sold out. If you are unsure where they would be in the store, look in the refrigerated produce section. (I'd been searching the international section and could never find them previously.)
We also had trouble filling and rolling the egg rolls. The recipe we followed called for 3 tablespoons of meat per egg roll. This is too much in our opinion. By filling them with about 2 tablespoons, it's easier to roll.
Additionally, the instructional pictures on the back of the egg roll wrappers wasn't too helpful. Our first egg roll ended up looking like an envelope, as we've never done this before. If you envision rolling it like a burrito, that may be easier. (Or watch a YouTube video if you are a visual learner.)
As Kaitlyn mentioned, we adapted this recipe for the air fryer. I attempted to cross-reference a similar recipe for cooking times, but still kept a close eye on them to make sure everything was cooking correctly. Though they got a little darker than I had wanted them to, that could be adjusted with switching the racks in the air fryer, or lessening the cooking time on the first 8 minutes. Despite the darker color, they didn't taste overcooked, and still were delicious.
BIG MAC EGG ROLLS
1 lb. ground beef
2 tbsp. yellow mustard
1 tsp. Worcesthershire sauce
Salt
Black pepper
12 egg roll wrappers
12 slices American cheese
1/2 cup chopped dill pickles
Sesame seeds for sprinkling
Oil for spritzing/frying
Sauce
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tbsp. yellow mustard
1 tbsp. ketchup
1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 tsp. paprika
Cook ground beef in a medium skillet over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain the grease, then add mustard, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and pepper.
Place an egg roll wrapper on a clean surface in a diamond shape. Place a folded piece of cheese in the center. Top with about 2 tablespoons of cooked beef and add pickles. Fold up the bottom half and tightly fold in sides. Gently roll, then seal the fold with a couple drops of water.
Frying: In a large skillet over medium heat, heat about 1 inch of oil until it starts to bubble. Add egg rolls and fry until golden, 1 minute per side. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and top immediately with sesame seeds.
Air frying: Spritz both sides of each egg roll with oil, then sprinkle with sesame seeds. Air fry for 8 minutes, then flip and air fry for an additional 4 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, vinegar and paprika until smooth. Serve with the egg rolls.