DANVILLE — Bissell will sponsor an Empty the Shelter event from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Danville SPCA.
Dogs and cats can be adopted for free during that time. This is a savings of $150-$300 for dogs and $85-$150 for kittens and cats.
Pets are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on shots, flea and tick treated, dewormed and microchipped. Cats and kittens come with a gift bag and dogs can come with toys. Cardboard carriers are available for $5 for cats and kittens.
If people have a dog, they need to bring it along with current vaccine information to make sure it gets along with the dog they are adopting.