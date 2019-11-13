DANVILLE — Since opening nearly one year ago, BJ's M Street Tavern & Oyster Bar has expanded its hours to every day and offers a full menu.
The former BJ's Steak & Rib House, which closed in 2014 because of a devastating fire, will observe its first anniversary of being back in business on Dec. 19, owner Bob Kirkpatrick said.
The restaurant — which moved from 295 Mill St. to 494 Mill St. — was open five days a week and had limited hours and a limited menu.
Now, it is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sundays; and open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
They plan to add a brunch menu Jan. 1.
"We want people to know we are open every day and with a full menu now," Kirkpatrick said.
"We have a full menu, full hours and a full staff," Heather Harriman, general manager of the Danville and Selinsgrove locations, said of the Danville restaurant.
To celebrate BJ's being voted Best of the Valley by Daily Item readers for its steak, both the Danville and Selinsgrove locations are offering a petite Chicago steak dinner special starting Monday and continuing through Jan. 1.
They plan to launch a brunch menu at the Danville location to include baked ham, German sausage and petite Chicago steak along with other items.
They now offer breakfast items on Sundays, said Harriman.
Soon the Danville location will be serving wood-fired Italian-style bread sandwiches made in its Italian pizza oven.
During their current promotion, Kirkpatrick said for every customer who buys $25 gift certificates, $1 from each certificate will go to Mostly Mutts dog shelter. There's also a free Bongo dip card for every gift card purchased.
This summer, the Danville restaurant opened an outdoor patio with seating for 48, which was very popular. In the early spring, they will set up heaters for the patio seating.
Their indoor seating numbers 60-plus. The restaurant employs 20 full- and part-time staff members.
"We are one of a few who have wine on tap," Harriman said.
Kirkpatrick said they are proud of their classic cocktails that are "all made from scratch" and according to old recipes that include the use of different sizes of ice for each type of drink. Their old-fashioned cocktails have been a big hit, he said.
BJ's first opened in Danville in 1987 and closed after the fire on Easter Sunday destroyed the building that was later demolished. The lot is for sale.