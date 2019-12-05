DANVILLE — BJ's Tavern and Oyster Bar received permission to install an illuminated sign on its awning by the Danville Zoning Hearing Board Wednesday night.
The restaurant sought two variances to the zoning regulations. They were allowing a sign to protrude more than 42 inches from the face of the building, which was not attached to the face of the building, said Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development.
Heather Harriman, BJ's general manager, told the board some customers have been having difficulty finding the restaurant, which has been open for a year at 494 Mill St.
"I think the sign will look good and will fit in well," board Chairman Rich Knouse said. The sign will cover nine square feet.