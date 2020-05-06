The Bloomsburg Children's Museum is offering virtual field trips for students. Students can take part in a one-on-one virtual meeting with the museum's expert exhibit presenters for $25.
Each 45-minute field trip includes interpretation of the exhibit, question and answers, downloadable activities, enrichment information sheets and an educator's guide.
Field trips can be arranged using Zoom, Google Meet, or other platforms.
They are offered for PreK to high school-aged students.
Field trips are offered for the following exhibits: Pennsylvania Greenway (with Stinky and Molly the turtles); Eastern Woodland Longhouse; We Traveled Their Paths (Lenni Lenape); Pennsylvania Coal Mine; Old Fashion One Room School House; Passage to Pennsylvania (Immigration); Ancient Egypt; and Maker Space.
Museum exhibits meet the Pennsylvania Department of Education Standards.
To book a trip, fill out the online reservation form at the-childrens-museum.org.
For more information call the museum 570-389-9206 or email childrensmuseumbloom@gmail.com.