BLOOMSBURG — While the Bloomsburg Fair is an agricultural fair, it also promotes technology with events such as the third annual STEM competition for high schools.
The fair, in its 164th year, will feature more than 1,000 animals on exhibit, fair board President Paul Reichart said. The fair will be held Sept. 21-28 with a preview day on Sept. 20
Nine schools, compared with five last year, will compete in the STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, event starting at 2 p.m. Sept. 24, said Kimberly Bolig, director of the Bloomsburg University Regional STEM Education Center. The winners will be announced at 6:15 p.m. on the free stage.
Jeff Emanuel, director at the foundation of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce, said this year's topic is "Synergizing Technology and Health in the Community."
Each team will research, design and present a project capable of improving health care in the community through the use of technology. Teams receive a $250 stipend to cover supplies needed for the project. Projects will be exhibited in the technology building at the fairgrounds.
Judges, from industry, academia and government, will determine winners. The first-place prize is $10,000, second place is $5,000 and third place is $2,500. The money will be used for STEM programs at the winning teams' schools. Sponsors include the chamber foundation, Martz Technologies and the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation.
Bolig said the Science in Motion interactive program will be there the day of the competition.
Prioritizing health
People will be encouraged to choose fresh and locally grown produce, said Carmela Carr, of the Geisinger Health Plan. Geisinger is a fair sponsor.
A solar-powered bus will be on display at Millenium Park for use as a respite and hydration station as well as providing dental education, she said.
At the recent fair media day, Geisinger's new mascots made their debut. They are Mighty Murray and Courageous Cassie.
Geisinger will also offer free flu shots and free blood pressure screenings along with giveaways. Carr said they hope to surpass 5,000 flu shots this year.
Weis Markets, which is also a sponsor, has provided signs for the grandstand.
Livestock
Livestock superintendent Jeff Giger showed a new fiberglass pig and goat that will be on display at the fair so kids "can walk up to them and get a sense of how big they are."
A contest will be held during the fair to name them.
John Brokenshire, board vice president and horse racing superintendent, said a new free act will be the Marvelous Mutts at Millenium Hall featuring rescued dogs.
He said a 2-year-old colt recorded the fastest time in Pennsylvania fair history recently at the Bloomsburg Fair.
Horticulture
Scott Edwards, horticulture superintendent, said this year's theme will be "Winter Wonderland" with the popular potted people also part of the theme.
He will be building a 6-foot-high snowman of hydrangeas. He will also set up a horse and a sleigh and snow machines.
An auction will be held the last day of the fair of plants and flowers. Those proceeds, along with sales of flowers and coins tossed into the fountain, will benefit charities with $4,000 collected last year, he said.
Stuart tank
Tom McLaughlin, of Berwick, spoke about the Stuart tank built in Berwick during World War II. This will be the last year the tank will be on display at the fair since it will undergo mechanical work and restoration for a couple of years. After that, it will return to the fair and will be available to drive and to take in parades, he said.
Another Stuart tank is on display in a museum on Vine Street in Berwick and is on a long-term loan from the Marines. He hopes the museum can open by the end of the year. McLaughlin said the museum will honor everyone who built, fought and died in a Stuart tank.
Renee Gerringer, of the Danville Ronald McDonald House, said $1 of the $8 fair admission ticket on Sept. 24 will go to the Ronald McDonald House where families of hospitalized children stay. A dunking booth will be set up with proceeds also going to the McDonald House.
Poultry Superintendent Randy Karschner said one of the biggest aspects of the fair involves people who don't usually see animals in their everyday lives getting to see them.
He said a boat replica will be on display in front of the education building to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day during World War II.
Exhibits, improvements
David Millard, arts and crafts superintendent, said schools throughout the region have been encouraged to enter exhibits.
Exhibits will include a man's chess sets, some dating back 100 years, and trench art that originated in World War I from items left by troops in trenches. He said artwork on those items will also pay homage to D-Day.
Among improvements made for this year's fair was paving the parking lot behind the buildings, Reichart said.