DANVILLE — A Bloomsburg man faces statutory sexual assault and related charges of a girl when she was 14 from June 1 through July 31 in Danville.
Tristian P. Ramos, 20, told Danville Patrolman Joseph Eister he had sex with the girl, now 15, only once, according to the charges.
Eister showed him a stack of Snapchat conversations between him and the girl. When Eister was interviewing Ramos, he told him one of the conversations used the word again indicating it had happened before.
The investigation began July 11 with a Child Line report after the girl told her therapist Ramos began sending texts of a sexual nature to her. She said she didn't want the attention but didn't know how to respond and went along with it, according to the charges.
The girl said Ramos called himself Baby in their conversations and she provided his Snapchat profile name of Sexyboy1302.
Eister said the conversations were mainly sexual in nature with Ramos more than once making reference about having sex with the girl.
Eister charged him with unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault of someone four to eight years younger, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 16, corruption of minors and indecent assault of someone 16 or younger.
Ramos is free on $50,000 unsecured bail after being arraigned by Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.