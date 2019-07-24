Bloomsburg man cited for retail theft By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 1 hr ago DANVILLE — Borough police cited Justin Brunt, 31, of Bloomsburg, for retail theft at the Danville Giant Markets July 8 for allegedly removing $24 worth of items. Tags Theft Police Borough Bloomsburg Justin Brunt Danville Worth COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries RHOADS, Marvin Jan 8, 1943 - Jul 21, 2019 FUNK, Ryan Jan 6, 1988 - Jul 19, 2019 Wolfe, Nancy HINES, Patricia Apr 1, 1962 - Jul 20, 2019 KLINGLER, Anna May 24, 1935 - Jul 21, 2019 Follow us on Facebook