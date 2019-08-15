The Bloomsburg Police Department announces new parking regulations on the north side of East 2nd Street from Elm Street to Chestnut Street pending an ordinance adoption on Aug. 26. Bloomsburg University permits will no longer be valid in this area.
On Aug. 27, the Bloomsburg Police Department will begin enforcement in this area and require payment using the pay-by-service application Pango. This area will be designated by signs with information on how to pay for parking using the mobile application. The six existing meters will remain and parking can be purchased by coin or by using Pango.
Pango allows customers to manage their parking experience on their mobile phone or on the Pango website: . Additionally, the parking app provides various ways to pay for parking, such as Pango Wallet, which is supported by PayPal, Venmo and credit card. Customers can pay by phone by calling 1 (877) 697-2646.
The parking zone "17815" will appear on the app once it's downloaded.
Hours of enforcement will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday with a five-hour limit at the space. The fee per hour will be $1. There will be no parking from 2 to 5 a.m. every day. A violation for an expired meter is a $10 fine and a violation for parking in a space for more than five hours is a $25 fine.
For more information visit .