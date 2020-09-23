A wonderful letter and subsequent article were printed in the Sept. 10 edition of The Danville News regarding the possible (if not probable) loss of the Danville Area Community Center (DACC). I feel guilty for not having written this letter sooner, and I hope that Dr. Ingraham doesn’t mind my piggybacking on his passionate sentiment. I, too, know all too well the value of the DACC. I don’t think of this place as a friend, but as a family member. I began working at the desk here two years ago.
Here’s a typical day around here. Su rolls in well before 5:30 a.m. to open up. The young lifeguard, Catherine, has already been in the parking lot waiting for Su since about 5:10 a.m. She likes being ready for the early birds who swim before work, many of them from Geisinger. At 5:20, like clockwork, the elderly man from down the street arrives on his bicycle. He patiently waits on the porch and generally has goodies from his garden in the basket of the bike to share with folks.
Around 7 a.m., the kids start to get dropped off. Up until the day school started, they were greeted at the sidewalk by Heather, who took their temperatures, said hi to mom/dad, and dispatched the kids to the playground where the camp counselors were waiting for them.
The Silver Sneakers folks gather together for conversation and laughter before class with Lynne or Joann. Joann runs the Silver Sneakers classes. She knows every one of these folks and celebrates their birthdays with them, loves them and keeps track of them.
A few weeks ago, Joann noticed one of the regular guys had missed a few classes. She tried to call him to make sure he was alright. When all was said and done, the police went to make a welfare check. Sure enough, he had been sick. When he came back, he tearfully asked me if he could see whoever it was that worried so much about him.
Next, many of them go to the water fitness classes with Jeannie. Jeannie has taught multitudes of kids and adults how to swim (including me). One day while I was in the pool another woman jumped into the lap lane. In no time Jeannie called out to her, “Try putting your ear onto your shoulder and keep your chin up out of the water. That will make your swim easier.” After a few moments, she leaned down to talk to the woman, “You never learned to swim properly have you?” Just like that, free of charge, her lessons began.
During the day Billie, who wears many hats around here, teaches as many as 11 classes between doing paperwork and putting out fires. She comes in every morning with a change of clothes and towels for every class. She begins her day by 9 a.m. and doesn’t leave until generally 8 p.m. I love her TRX and Foam Roller classes, but the one I love to hate the most is indoor cycling. Somehow she finagled her way into getting us state-of-the-art bikes two years ago.
There are about 11 of us who are faithful to the class. We know each other’s first names and workout habits; we tease and challenge each other. We never see each other outside of class, but during those three magically horrible hours each week, we bond. We wonder where Billie gets the time to come up with a different playlist for every single class. We like the “special day” playlists, music about American history for the Fourth of July, music that mentions fathers for Father’s Day, and best of all, music highlighting the top 10 hits of each decade.
Of course, smattered throughout the day and evening are our regular folks, young and old who come in to workout. I enjoy greeting them and getting to know them, many of the people in their 20’s have grown up at the DACC. I’m guessing that none of the folks who patronize this fine establishment have any idea as to what has been going on behind the scenes. We had feelings that we were in trouble financially, but didn’t know just how bad it was. We should have seen the writing on the wall; maybe we did but didn’t want to face it. A lot of that is a credit to our boss, Heather Laubach. Since she joined us two years ago, we learned that her energy and positivity is not something to take lightly. She’s seriously in love with this place, our history and more importantly, our future.
It was six months after Heather’s arrival here that I learned we were in serious debt. So here are some of the things that changed:
Staff members who were ineffective or inefficient were let go
Spending stopped and bills became the priority
Heather came in on weekends to scrub toilets and floors
She shopped around for cheaper vendors for our snacks and drinks, often patronizing local business when they have sales
Went to cheaper phone and TV cable plans
Put codes on the copier
She mows the grass and pulls the weeds herself on the weekend
Began purchasing more efficient cleaning supplies
Added new classes, some of which she teaches
Writes grants
Without a doubt, Heather, Billie, Joann and the rest of us along with many of our members, are invested in this place. As someone who is on the outside of the inside, not being privy to the secret stuff that goes on between Heather and the Board of Directors, I have some questions.
What is the board doing to help us out of this mess? Surely you knew the mess Heather inherited, and hopefully, celebrated with her when we became solvent. What are you doing to help us through this? I sincerely hope that you are as invested in this place as we are. It would be really nice to know that you are supporting us and fighting with us to foster our importance within the community. I feel bad that we little folks never hear from you.
Have you just now noticed that the pandemic has negatively affected us? None of you thought to do anything to help get ahead of this?
I challenge board members to make your presence known. Stop by, take a class. Watch the kids, talk with Scotty the morning cleaning guy who knows everyone and who is the biggest Danville sports fan you’d ever want to meet. Come in at night when Shawn comes in to clean the bathrooms and locker rooms. He stops by the desk to chat and make sure us girls are all right before he heads downstairs to help the lifeguard clear the building. Meet the lifeguards, the kids who are uber-responsible, many of them also serving as camp counselors.
Take your responsibility seriously. We love this place and every single member, from the youngest to the oldest, who feels comfortable and safe here. We’re a community where everyone belongs … even board members who don’t appear to have a stake in this game.
For those of you who haven’t been to the DACC, please stop by, I guarantee that our membership prices are the best around; our staff is the friendliest and most professional caring folks you’ll ever meet. Our facility may not be the most modern, but it is clean, COVID clean. Our staff is passionate and loves what they are doing. We are more vital to the community than many of you know. Come in and meet us, speak up and support us. We want to serve our community for generations to come. As Heather has said, “We’ve come too far to only come this far.”
Josette Zielinski lives in Elysburg.