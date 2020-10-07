Boards of Election are gearing up in county courthouses across the state to get printed mail-in ballots into voters’ hands, including those in Montour and Northumberland counties, which serve Danville, Riverside and surrounding communities.
There will be a massive first mailing, said Nathan Savidge, Northumberland County director of elections, after which ballots will be sent out in smaller batches as new applications come in. The final day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 27, which is one week before Election Day.
That is a tight turn-around, according to Montour County Assistant Director of Elections Darlis Dyer. Once the application has been received, the ballot must be mailed out, filled in, and returned, all by Nov. 3. “Request your ballot now,” Dyer advises.
The other option is to simply appear at the polls on Election Day, Nov. 3, and cast votes in person. “The polls will be open as usual,” Dyer said. Neither county expects any problems in staffing their polling stations. In Northumberland County, Savidge has been in touch already with his Judges of Election and has offered extra training. He also plans to supply polling places with PPEs and sanitizer.
Nearly one-quarter of local registered voters have opted for mail-in ballots so far. In Montour County, the requests by late September numbered roughly 2,500 out of 13,800 registered voters. In Northumberland County, Savidge expects 13,000 requests for mail-in ballots from about 54,000 registered voters.
One important piece of advice from Savidge is that voters apply just once for a mail-in ballot. “The bottom line is one person, one vote,” he said. He noted that some voters send in five, six, even seven applications. “We register the first one and then have to reject all the rest. All that takes extra time.”
Online applications are available at the VotesPA website at www.votespa.com. Voters can check the site to make sure their voter registration is up to date and find the location and directions to their polling place. If not yet registered, that must be the first step, due by Oct. 19. Applications for both registration and a mail-in ballot can be submitted electronically from the site. Afterward, applicants can check back to confirm that their forms have been received and approved.
Anyone who voted by mail in the spring primary had the option of checking a box to be a “permanent” mail-in voter. Those who did will get their ballot in the mail for this election automatically. Those who did not will need to apply again. “Permanent” status is one year at a time, so everyone will need to do it again for the 2021 elections.
Once a person is registered as a mail-in voter, they will be designated as such on the rolls that go out to individual polling places and will not be permitted to vote in person. If they change their mind, though, they may appear at their polling place with a mail-in ballot in the official double envelope and turn it in, then vote. If they have no ballot with them, their vote will be marked provisional and will not be counted until thoroughly checked.
Savidge advises anyone who wants to change to in-person voting to file an official cancellation form in advance to stop the mailed ballot from coming. If too late for that, he suggests staying with the original plan and submitting the mail-in ballot. He has been assured by the Sunbury Post Office and Harrisburg that there is no need to worry about mail delays. Voters can also hand-deliver their ballot in its double envelope directly to their Board of Elections in Sunbury or Danville, depending on their county of residence. It must be delivered in person by the voter themself. The office will log it in and put it in the safe until Election Day.
Chief Clerk Holly Brandon, in Montour County, said mail-in ballots will be scanned and counted on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Her staff will attend to election matters on Tuesday and then do mail-in ballots on Wednesday.
In Northumberland County, Savidge said he has two teams for Nov. 3, an election team and a scanning team. Any ballot that arrives by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 will be counted and included in the county total on Election Day. In the next three days, they will continue counting any ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 that may arrive late. The state Supreme Court on Sept. 17 ruled that this is permitted. A challenge in federal court is still pending, but Savidge expects the ruling will stand. After counting has concluded, the Board of Elections has seven days to double-check the ballots and certify the count.
Savidge encouraged residents to “stay calm and vote.” He noted that “mail-in balloting is still new to Pennsylvania. People are energized about this election and they want to vote. And we want to get them there.”