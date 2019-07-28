The body discovered on Zeigler Island in the Susquehanna River near Dalmatia just over a year ago has been identified as that of a missing Bloomsburg man.
Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley identified the deceased man as Wayne Leonard Mowery Sr., 78, who had been missing since October 2017.
"No foul play is suspected and the cause of death was attributed to drowning," Kelley stated.
Kelley said the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification conducted DNA tests on the body's left femur bone, which Kelley provided after the body was found in June 2018, and compared the results with DNA samples provided by possible family members.
Mowery's family last saw him on Oct. 30, 2017. When he didn't return home by the next day, they filled out a missing person's declaration, Bloomsburg Police Sgt. Leonard Rogutski said at the time.
Rogutski said Mowery had no known medical issues and an investigation gave no clues as to his whereabouts.
The trail was cold until a Mahoning Township police officer spotted a car at the Danville boat access to the Susquehanna River, along River Drive behind the Danville State Hospital.
"One of our patrols on the midnight shift encountered the vehicle and ran the license," township Police Chief Sean McGinley said.
The statewide license registration system revealed it was Mowery's car. The officer also learned Bloomsburg police had listed Mowery as a missing person.
Township and Danville Borough police and the Pennsylvania State Police Aviation Unit searched initially along the river banks. The next day, the Montour County Emergency Management Agency, the Regional-Keystone Incident Management Team, river rescue units from the township's East End Fire Company and Danville, Washingtonville, Upper Augusta Township, Selinsgrove and Sunbury fire companies, Danville Fire Police, North East Search and Rescue and Strike K-9 joined in the search of land, water and air along the river's north branch from Cooper Township east of Mahoning Township to the Shikellamy State Park Marina.
Several days of searching turned up nothing.