DANVILLE — Prairie Dogma is looking forward to returning to the Booth Theater Saturday in Danville.
"We like the booth listening room, it is intimate. We enjoy those kind of venues," said member Michael Lundy of the group's second appearance in two years at the theater, at 328 Mill St. The cost is $10, which benefits local musicians and programs of Zing Productions. Reservations can be made by calling 570-951-6572. The venue is a bring-your-own-bottle.
Lundy said the group began as a duo that played less than a year together, then as a trio and a foursome since early last year. Prairie Dogma is made up of Lundy, Dave Jackson, Bruce Barr and Geoff Schneider.
They do original songs written by the band along with an eclectic mix of cover songs by Wilco, Johnny Cash, The Grateful Dead, Talking Heads, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Michael Nesmith, The Band and more.
They have appeared in Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Williamsport, Lock Haven and Danville, including Rock God Brewing Co.
The group was featured artist at the Liberty Music Fest in 2016, WoofRock Festival in 2017 and the 2018 Central PA Wine Festival at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. They have been featured the past four years at the Williamsport Summer Concert Series.
"We try for at least one or two shows a month. It's still fun and not work. We try to keep it as light as we can and still have fun," said Lundy, second guitar chair, who also plays six-string banjo, mandolin and sings. He's from Williamsport.
Jackson, of Northumberland, is a master coffee roaster for a company in Sunbury and plays percussion and vocalizes.
Winfield resident Barr plays as lead guitarist and sings. Lundy, a retired craftsman, said "he can make about anything from wood and metal."
Schneider, of Lewisburg, plays bass guitar and sings. He is chairman of Bucknell University's economic department.
"Each person brings a little bit of a different perspective and musical backgroup that we hope comes across to folks who come to the shows," said Lundy, a semi-retired military officer who works part-time in Williamsport.
They are asked to play again at most of their bookings and have gotten some gigs from word-of-mouth. "We just booked the Bedford Fall Foliage Festival near Altoona," he said.
He said John Brady, one of the Zing founders, has become a wonderful friend. "He's a great supporter and one of the many reasons we enjoyed playing there the first time and look forward to coming back," Lundy said.
Brady said, "This is one of the most interesting bands I've heard in a while. Their original songs, their choices of repertoire, their stage presence, and tight musicality makes for a great audience experience. The booth is the perfect listening experience."
Other performances include 6 p.m. June 25 at the Lewisburg Hotel; 6:30 p.m. July 11 at Whispering Oaks Winery of Sunbury; 7 p.m. July 16 at the summer concert series in Danville's Memorial Park; 6 p.m. July 20 at the Purple Cow Winery in Bloomsburg; 7 p.m. July 26 at Fero Vineyards and Winery of Lewisburg; 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Whispering Oaks Winery; 9 p.m. Sept. 7 at Barrel 135 in Williamsport; 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Rooney's Pub in West Milton; 10 to 11 a.m. and noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at Bedford Fall Festival; 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Winterland Winery in Dushore; and 6 p.m. Feb. 15 at Winterland Winery.