DANVILLE — Borough and Danville Council officials are gathering facts on why raising the Hospital Run and Upper Susquehanna River levees will cost $1 million more than expected.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said at Tuesday night's council meeting the borough received bank approval to borrow $800,000 on a short-term basis. The council previously voted to reallocate $200,000 from a flood fund to allow the general contractor to continue to raise the levees.
Berkey said the project should be done in October and the borough has 30 days after that to pay the contractor.
"We're all checking into it as an organization," she said following last week's announcement that the borough would have to pay $1 million more for the project to prevent changes in flood insurance for residents in half of Danville.
Borough Solicitor Michael Dennehy said he was advised the borough is fact-finding and legal counsel has not been called in.
He said the fact-finding involves why the extra dirt is needed, could this have been avoided or was it inevitable and could the borough have found out about this earlier.
"Was there somebody who could have caught this," Dennehy asked.
Council President Kevin Herritt said there are more questions than answers at this point.
"We are going through discussions with multiple organizations and people — It's like investigation stage 1," Herritt said.
Dennehy said they have to figure out who to ask the questions since engineers, contractors and government agencies are involved.
Berkey said last week the issue shocked borough officials and wasn't planned for. She said the borough is checking on the possibility of grants to help fund the work.
Last week, Berkey said an unforeseen condition of excess topsoil depth greatly affected the quantity of fill required to build the project to specifications. The design for the estimated topsoil depth of 4 inches was taken from as-built drawings, but in places the depth is up to 3 feet and the average topsoil depth is estimated at one foot to 18 inches, she said.
She said new estimates, compiled with actual data from a sample section of a completed levee, showed the remaining construction will cost an additional $1 million.
One hundred percent of the bid quantity of imported fill has been used and the project is only 50 percent complete, she said.
That line item in the base bid makes up 65 percent of the total base bid price, she said.
The levees need to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements so they can remain certified, said Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, last week. FEMA changed those standards following flooding by Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.
Hart said putting the work on hold would bring an end to the possibility of removing the downtown from the special flood hazard district and hinder the goal of developing a thriving, livable downtown. Demobilizing and remobilizing the project would also increase construction costs, Berkey said.
If the levees aren't certified, this would impact the Zone X District that makes up about 70 percent of the Second Ward, Hart said. As a result, FEMA wouldn't acknowledge the existing levee and deem that part of the borough as a special flood hazard zone and require residents with mortgages to buy flood insurance.
Low bidder general contractor Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc., of Mifflinburg, began work in April to raise the levees and to make other improvements such as modifications to existing levee access roads, concrete walls, inlet structures and extending existing concrete storm water headwalls.
Berkey said the borough first got word of what was going on at a July 23 meeting with the general contractor. Hart said the "hard numbers" came out at a meeting Aug. 27 with the contractor.
Berkey said legislators have been contacted along with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the Army Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Environmental Protection, the state Department of Community and Economic Development, Montour County, Merck, Geisinger and more.