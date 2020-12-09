DANVILLE — Danville Borough Council approved a $2,750,303 budget for 2021 at Tuesday night's meeting.
There will be no tax increase, said Wesley Walters, chairman of the finance committee.
The total millage is 7.25 mills. The real estate millage is 6.52 mills on each dollar of assessed valuation, or $0.652 on each $100 of assessed valuation; the tax rate for light purposes is 0.63 mills or approximately 6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation; and for fire purposes, 1 mill on each dollar, or 10 cents on each $100 of assessed valuation.
Walters said after the meeting that having no tax increase was a goal and the main difficulty was just in weighing the needs of various departments.
Some of the larger 2021 expenditures are for police, $1,098,638, and the street department, $877,674.
Danville Fire Department Chief John Buckenberger addressed the council about the need for buying a ladder truck. "We need one. It's important," he said. "We've been nickel-and-diming this for years."
Including 2021 CDBG funds coming to the fire department, Buckenberger said, "We are $163,000 short of the cost of the truck, which is $1.4 million.
"We need to do this," he said.
But how to finance the shortfall was the topic of a lengthy discussion. CDBG money will come in April.
Meanwhile, in a letter sent to the council, Rev. Jason Clapper, of Grove Presbyterian Church asked for permission to "hold a church service on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park.
"The service will be short," Clapper said, "and it will be remarkably similar to Christmas caroling outside. We'll take all the same precautions we have been using throughout the year, including asking people to wear masks."
The council agreed to allow the outdoor service.