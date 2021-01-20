RIVERSIDE — The borough's 150th Anniversary is a few months away, but administrators are gearing up even now and fundraising, in anticipation of the celebration.
"There will be a parade May 8," said Debbie Bausch, borough secretary, on Tuesday. "Participants should get registered as soon as possible."
Registration forms are available on the borough's Facebook page.
There are two fun contests that the borough is promoting, Bausch said.
"We are encouraging men to grow their beards for a contest," she said. "And ladies to design a hat for a fashion show."
The two 150th sesquicentennial contests will take place at the Southside Fire Company — Ave. D. in Riverside.
The contests, Back the Hat and Brothers of the Brush, will be judged that day at the fire company.
On Aug. 21, there is a scheduled 150th Anniversary "Cruise-In" by Northeast Cruisers Rod and Custom Association. Venue for this is at the Danville Airport, 903 Sunbury Rd., Riverside.