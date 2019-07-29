WASHINGTONVILLE — The borough of Washingtonville has received engineering service proposal requests to demolish a condemned former bar at Route 54 and Front Street.
Quotes were received Friday at SEDA-COG, which administers the Community Development Block Grant program for Montour County and allocated money for the project.
They were L.R. Kimball with $66,400 for project design, bidding and other services and $23,100 for project construction supervision for a total of $89,500; Peters Consultants for $7,200 for project design and $1,320 for project construction supervision for a total of $8,520; R. K. Webster for $6,900 for project design and $981 for construction sueprvision for a total of $7,881; and KPI Technology for $10,987 for project design and $905 for constuction supervision totaling $11,892.
Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski said the borough council will consider the proposals at its Aug. 6 meeting. At that time, it will also consider bids for trees along Water Street.
He anticipates the demolition will be done in about six months.
After the building is razed, the borough will put a lien on the property for the demolition costs and any funds available will go back into the CDBG program, he said.