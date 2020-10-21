RIVERSIDE —The borough has made several items available for sale as a fundraising effort to support this summer's 150th-anniversary celebration.
Notices of these items have been placed at the borough office, Riverside post office and Southside Fire Company. The items include T-shirts, $10, size 2XL is $15; stadium blanket, $20; caps, 2 styles, $15; visors, $10; coffee mug, $5; and travel tumbler, $15. All items are available at the borough office, 415 Dewart St. Contact the office at (570) 275-1751 or call Borough Secretary Debbie Bausch at (570) 380-4310 for more information.
Proceeds from all sales will go toward funding events in the summer of 2021 at the borough's sesquicentennial celebration, said Bausch.