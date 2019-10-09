DANVILLE — Borough council members voted to borrow $800,000 to fund the completion of a levee raising project.
The borough will borrow the money from Fulton Bank at an interest rate of 3.38 percent for one year.
Borough solicitor Michael Dennehy said at Tuesday night's council meeting that borough manager Shannon Berkey hopes she can find grants to make up for the loan within the year.
The repayment schedule lists payments of $2,253 each month starting Dec. 31 through Nov. 30, 2020.
If the borough can't find grants to cover the loan in a year, Dennehy said it will have to restructure the loan.
Council President Kevin Herritt said borough officials continue to look at why the project costs $1 million more than expected to raise the Hospital Run and Upper Susquehanna River levees.
The council has also voted to reallocate $200,000 from a flood fund to allow the general contractor to continue to do the work.
Dennehy previously said the fact-finding involves why extra soil is needed, if it could have been avoided and if the borough could have found out about the issue earlier.
Berkey previously said excess topsoil depth greatly affected the quantity of fill required to build the project to specifications. The design for the estimated topsoil depth of 4 inches was taken from as-built drawings but the depth is up to 3 feet in places and the average topsoil depth is estimated to be one foot to 18 inches, she said.
The levees need to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency requirements so they can remain certified.
If they aren't certified, it will impact residents' flood insurance rates.
Borough Water Superintendent Brad Horne said, because Geisinger recently had a bacterial outbreak, he checked borough records with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the borough's water is safe for drinking and for cleanliness.
Tax collector position
Marlene Gunther, who serves as tax collector for the borough and Mahoning and Cooper townships, spoke about taxes at Mayor Bernie Swank's request. She said the Montour County chief assessor makes sure properties are assessed fairly. Assessed value of a property times the millage rate in a municipality equals the amount of tax a property owner pays, she said.
Danville borough's millage rate, at 6.4 mills, is higher than other municipalities in Montour County, she said. The borough also has a street light tax and a fire tax, which is used to support four fire companies, she said.
She said Danville's assessed value has increased slightly with seven properties added to the tax rolls in the past two years.
Gunther said the tax collector is an important position with a new tax collector to be elected in Danville in November. Tax collectors have to complete courses, need to be bonded and have a lot of responsibility, she said.