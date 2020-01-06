Borough to donate wood to heat convent

DANVILLE — Danville borough will help out a community of 16 sequestered nuns who could run out of wood to heat their convent.
After learning the plight of the Sisters of the Carmel of Jesus, Mary and Joseph of Elysburg, Danville Borough Street Superintendent Bruce Earlston asked the borough council if he and his crew could donate three loads of scrap wood they don't need to the sisters.
Council members approved the request at their meeting Monday night and also allowed the street department to donate scrap wood in the future. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said the borough will be cleaning up the area where its scrap wood is kept. The borough will load and deliver the wood.
The council also conducted a reorganizational meeting. Council President Kevin Herritt and council Vice President Byard Woodruff were re-elected. Herritt has served as president since September. Councilman John Rodman was elected president pro-tem to preside at meetings if both the president and vice president are absent.
Council members approved a request from Montour County for Jackie Hart, director of code and building development, to provide zoning services for municipalities served by the county while zoning officer Greg Molter is on medical leave. Zoning officer Bill Dickerson died unexpectedly. A contract will be prepared and applicants will meet Hart in the borough building. She will also attend county planning commission meetings. She said this isn't a busy season for zoning requests. Councilman Joe Stigerwalt abstained from voting since he works for the county.
Before the meeting, Danville Mayor Bernie Swank administered the oath of office to newly-elected Councilmen Howard Beers and Jim Gregg as well as Herritt. She also administered the oath of office to new tax collector Chas Bartholomew.
Gregg submitted a letter to the council expressing interest in filling a vacant seat on the borough planning commission. The council will act on that and other appointments at its meeting Jan. 14. A vacancy exists for the hazard mitigation committee for a member at large.
The council plans to approve an ordinance making Friendship Alley west from Iron Street to Cedar Street one-way at its Jan. 14 meeting.