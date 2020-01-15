DANVILLE — Danville borough will provide zoning services for Montour County from Jan. 20 through March 16 while county zoning officer Greg Molter is off for a medical leave.
Borough council members approved the agreement Tuesday providing $57 per hour as needed and if requested. Costs will be incurred by the borough as labor including consultations, site visits, inspections, meeting attendance, mailings, photos and materials such as office supplies, postage and vehicle fuel. The county will incur all legal costs, advertisements as needed, appeals fees and demolition.
Councilman Joe Stigerwalt abstained from voting since he works for the county.
Council members also approved an ordinance making Friendship Alley one-way from east to west from Iron Street to Cedar Street.
They made appointments to committees including Steve Finn and Councilman Jim Gregg to the planning commission; Rich Knouse and Christa Gemberling to the zoning hearing board; Dan Feese and Josh Grey to the Historical Architectural Review Board; Pete Rickert to the municipal authority; Jackie Hart, Councilmen Howard Beers, Raymond Shutt, Gregg, street Superintendent Bruce Earlston and Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Blosky to hazard mitigation; Councilman Byard Woodruff to the Danville Area Earned Income Tax Board and Montour County Council of Governments; and John Moran to the vacancy board.
Chairmen of council committees were also named. John Rodman was named chairman of finance and personnel; Wes Walters of water, sewer and safety; Woodruff of property and codes; Stigerwalt of streets; Jeremiah Walter of parks and recreation and emergency management agency; and Gregg of flood.
Council President Kevin Herritt represents the borough on the Montour Area Recreation Commission Board.
In other business:
Members learned Mayor Bernie Swank issued a proclamation for Danville School Choice Week celebration the week of Jan. 26. She said quality education is critically important to the economic vitality of Danville and Danville is home to a multitude of excellent education options from which parents can choose for their children. Swank said educational variety not only helps diversify the economy, but enhances the vibrancy of the community.
Former borough fire chief Ken Strausser announced John Buckenberger was elected chief as of Jan. 1. Joe Miller serves as deputy chief, John Moyer as first assistant and Strausser as second assistant.