DANVILLE — Danville borough will submit a strategy and implementation plan for the flood protection system in an effort to get it certified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Wood PLC, formerly Amec Foster Wheeler, will submit the plan, Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, told the borough council Tuesday night.
If the levees aren't certified, it would impact flood insurance rates in much of the borough.
The levees need to meet FEMA requirements to be certified. FEMA changed those standards following flooding by Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.
Hart said the Upper Susquehanna Levee raising, which includes Hospital Run, has been completed.
Wood PLC awaits information on as-built figures on the raised levee to submit to FEMA.
Hart said Wood PLC needs to submit the strategy and implementation plan within 90 days, or by Feb. 17, to FEMA in Philadelphia. She said she didn't know how long it would take for FEMA officials to make a decision.
According to FEMA, for the Lower Susquehanna/Mahoning Creek Levee System, Mahoning Creek Right Bank Levee System and Sechler Run Levee System, freeboard criteria will need to be assessed based on recent top of levee elevations and preliminary base flood elevations. Hart said freeboard is the difference between FEMA requirements and the actual base flood elevation.