The first day of deer hunting season in Pennsylvania, two days after Thanksgiving, comes with a lot of fanfare. Clad in bright orange, hundreds of deer hunters tromp across the fields and into the woods. Shots ring out in the early morning, and friends and family gather for their yearly rituals and reunions.
Much earlier, though, Pennsylvania’s deer season is already underway, having started quietly on Oct. 1. Bowhunters, dressed in camouflage, have been sitting in the woods since just before sunrise throughout October, waiting for a sighting and perhaps a lucky shot at a whitetail deer.
The arrows from their compound bows and crossbows don’t make a sound. But 35 percent of the deer harvested in the state each year are taken by bow hunters before rifle season even starts.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s estimated tally for last archery season stands at 130,650 whitetail deer taken by bowhunters. Total harvest for all hunters during last season totals 376,810. Based on licenses bought for 2021-2022, there were 330,000 potential bowhunters out of the 550,000 licenses sold.
To hunt during archery season, hunters must add an archery privilege onto their basic license or purchase a combination license, which includes archery, muzzleloader, and fur taking along with rifle.
“Bow and arrow hunting has been exploding in recent years,” said Gerry Kapral, information and education supervisor for the Northeast Region of the PA Game Commission.
Bob D’Angelo, associate editor at PA Game News, agrees. He said that “legalizing crossbow for deer hunting led to a big increase in the number of archery hunters.”
Crossbows became legal for bow hunting in 2009 in Pennsylvania. Kapral believes that crossbows made a big difference for many, but he feels it’s not the only reason bow hunting keeps growing in popularity. The weather in October is warmer, for one, and the deer are more active because it is rutting season.
Kapral also mentioned that there are a lot more acres open for bowhunting than rifle hunting, because the minimum distance from a house is 50 yards for archery and 150 yards for rifle hunting.
Longtime bowhunters
Tom Smink, a native of Snydertown and recently retired from the Geisinger Research Center, started bowhunting with his dad at 12.
Besides the nicer weather, he likes bowhunting because there is less competition from other hunters, thanks to both a longer season and more legal places to hunt. He only wishes the season didn’t overlap with duck and goose hunting season, which he also loves.
Bowhunting season this year runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 18 and Dec. 26 to Jan. 16.
Barry Ashenfelder, of Danville, likes to hunt on his own land in Valley Township He began bowhunting in his late teens, after first hunting small game with a shotgun at 12 and then deer with a rifle.
“My family did a lot of hunting and I was always taught that we wouldn’t hunt what we wouldn’t consume,” he said.
Since he likes eating deer meat, he usually waits until the last two to three weeks of the season.
“The weather is cooler then, and better for the meat,” he said.
Enjoying nature
Bow hunting requires a lot of sitting and waiting. A typical day in the woods starts as early as legally possible, one-half hour before sunrise, and lasts three or four hours. Some hunters then come back in the afternoon for another few hours before sunset.
Mostly they just sit, listening and watching nature. Steve Beaver, Cory Theys, and Tony Fisher spent a morning in the woods in Rush Township recently.
“I saw turkeys, a lot of squirrels, and 7-10 deer,” said Beaver.
“I like just hanging out,” said Fisher.
“It’s hard to get a good shot on a deer,” said Smink, “so mostly you just watch and enjoy what’s going on around you.”
The last time he was out, he watched a female deer with two young ones, who decided to head the other way.
Each hunter has their own favorite seating arrangement. Beaver has mounted fixed tree stands in several favorite trees. Fisher carries a portable tree stand on his back for quick set-up. Theys packs a tree saddle and wears knee pads.
“A saddle is lightweight and comfortable, and easy to use” Theys said.
Smink sometimes takes just a 5-gallon bucket covered in camouflage to sit on.
Each hunter picks their own spot.
“The big thing in deciding where to set up is wind direction,” said Beaver. “You want to stay upwind.”
Ashenfelder uses a tree stand most of the time. He often takes some crossword puzzles along for when he gets tired of just sitting.
“I’m the sort of person who always has to have something to do,” he said.
Often bow hunters go alone, sometimes with a friend or two. Ashenfelder said he likes to go out alone but as he gets older, “it’s good to have someone with you to help bring in the deer.”
Smink mostly hunts with a crossbow now, but he has used everything from a long bow to a recurve to all types of compound bows.
“There’s always more and better equipment for archery, but the rifle you started with is still good,” he said.
Archery hunting in Pa.
According to Smink, the first season with archery hunting in Pennsylvania was 1951. Hunters then used the English long bow and made their own arrows of cedar with turkey feathers. Those were hard to aim and shoot, with a more than 50-pound draw.
Then in the 1960s, Fred Bear, of Michigan, invented the recurve bow. The archer used his thumb as a guide, and 25 yards would be a long shot. Hunters would sharpen the arrowheads themselves.
High-tech compound bows came in during the 1990s, according to Smink. Those can be set for yardage, and hunters started using a rangefinder to measure distance.
“It’s essential to know the distance,” said Smink. The effective range is 40 yards.
Once crossbows became legal in Pa., many bow hunters switched. The arrows are aluminum, and crossbows have a red-dot electronic sighting mechanism.
“Shooting a crossbow is like shooting a gun. It’s deadly accurate at 30 yards,” said Smink, with a maximum range of 40 yards. “With the crossbow, there are not as many wounded deer, which is more humane.”
Bowhunters need to be in good physical condition. They have to have good arm and shoulder muscles to draw the bow and then hold it until the deer gets close enough.
“That’s no longer so necessary with the crossbow,” said Smink, “but you still have to practice to eliminate shaking and prevent overdraw.”
Because of the shorter effective range of bow hunting equipment (30 yards vs. 50-100 yards for a rifle), it is much safer for both hunters and others in the woods during bow hunting season.
No fluorescent orange is required, and camouflage changes with the season, with more green in the early fall and more brown and black once foliage is gone.
“You wear camo so you have time to set up your shot without the deer seeing you,” said Smink.
Lots of deer, hunters
This area of Pennsylvania has lots of deer, but lots of hunters, too. Area 4E, which includes Montour, Northumberland, and part of Columbia counties, is a busy one. According to Kapral at the NE Regional Office of the PA Game Commission, the 42,000 antlerless tags allotted for 4E are long gone.
Some of the more urban counties near Philadelphia still have doe tags because they have plenty of deer but few hunters. A hunting license allows buck hunting statewide, but antlerless hunting is by specific area only. Tags are bought at county treasurers’ offices.
Last year in Area 4E, bow hunters took 6,360 deer (3,630 bucks and 2,730 antlerless). By the end of the rifle season, the total deer harvest was 19,700 (7,900 bucks and 11,800 antlerless).
This year, Beaver, Theys, and Fisher took three antlerless deer during the second weekend of the season. Ashenfeld said he has shot a buck on his property with a crossbow five of the last six years.
“I’m still looking to see a nice big buck,” said Beaver. “But they know to keep out of sight. Bucks don’t get big by being dumb.”