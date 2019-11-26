RUSH TWP. — Demolition is nearly complete on the former Boyd Farm next to Boyd Station, which purchased the property in Rush Township.
Boyd Station President Bryan Cotner said Beagle Excavating, of Danville, began razing the property about two weeks ago.
"We're going to farm the new property," he said. Cotner said the farm will mainly grow organic corn and organic soybeans.
He said the home, a nearly 200-year-old former mansion, on the property was in such disrepair it had to be razed.
"The first step was to get it cleaned up," he said. The building has had two fires and no one has lived there for many years.
Boyd Station, which employs 50 to 55 people, is the largest buyer in the U.S. of organic soybeans. It contracts directly with farmers in Pennsylvania and throughout the country. It also has a refinery where oil from soybeans is processed into food-grade vegetable oil. Boyd Station also processes organic soy meal for poultry.
Cotner said he and his wife, Andrea, bought the 50 acres from Dale and Kathy Whitenight for $662,500.
Cotner, his brother, Russ Cotner, their sister, Shannon Shultz, and their dad, Don Cotner, own Boyd Station, at 125 Elysburg Road.
According to Danville historian Sis Hause, the property was given to Hannah Montgomery, daughter of Danville founder Gen. Daniel Montgomery, as a gift when she married John C. Boyd.
Boyd opened a store in the Danville house formerly occupied by his father-in-law and continued the business until about 1824 when he sold out and moved to the Boyd Farm, according to Hause. Boyd built a grist mill, the mansion and bought adjoining land until his farm covered more than 900 acres.
Boyd joined Montgomery in public enterprises including the Danville and Pottsville Railroad, according to Hause. The legislature passed an act on April 8, 1826, to incorporate the company with Montgomery and Boyd listed as commissioners of the business. After Montgomery and a promoter of the company died, Boyd carried out the charter and became the leading spirit in conducting the work to completion, according to Hause's information.