“Tis the last rose of summer,
Left blooming alone;
All her lovely companions
Are faded and gone...”
— Thomas Moore 1830
Sept. 6, 1620: The Mayflower departed from Plymouth, England bound with 102 passengers and a small crew.
Sept. 9, 1776: The U.S.A. came into existence as the Continental Congress changed the name of the new American nation from the United Colonies to the United States.
Sept. 8, 1883: The Northern Pacific Railroad across the U.S. was completed. (The Danville Montour Iron Works rolled rails for this railroad company.)
Sept. 11, 2001: 9/11 Attacks on World Trade Center and Pentagon.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
According to the local newspaper, the Danville boys soccer team made an assault on the school record book. The Ironmen, coming off a tough overtime loss to Lewisburg in the opener, rebounded with a 19-0 romp over Shikellamy in their home opener. The 19 goals were the second-highest single-game total in school history behind the 22 goals Danville scored in 1988 against Hughesville. Ryan Strange scored a school-record four goals, making it the seventh time in school history.
Danville starters played less than 20 minutes in the first half and less than 5 minutes in the second half. The scoring continued as nearly every member of their 20-man roster scored. Greg Sidorov scored “his first career hat trick” while Jason Comrey, Keith Kopelcheck, Greg Haladay and Chad Hurley each added a pair of goals. Doug Hoffman, Jon Cook, Hans Bottesch and Adam Brua rounded out Danville goal scorers. Tyler Hennessy didn’t score a goal but assisted on three tallies. In all, 13 of the 20 Danville players either had a goal or an assist. Strange’s four goals tied Jim Wentworth (four times), Jeff Bush and Russ Cotner for the most goals in one game.
Danville’s field hockey team rallied late in the game to tie the league’s best team, 2-2. Coach Tamara Vreeland said, “It was an incredible game” against Selinsgrove, the top team in the Susquehanna Valley League. “We dominated the field the entire game; everything was going our way except for a few lapses.” The Seals attempted strikes at the goal almost 30 times but Liz Graham saved 19 while she was stopping shot after shot. Melissa McVeigh provided the offense, scoring both goals for the team. Danville didn’t walk away with a victory, but neither did Selinsgrove.
Mark Linker, sitting along West Mahoning Street, had a close look at the first group of cars driving through Danville’s new tunnel. The $8.7 million project, which opened four days ahead of schedule, allowed Danville-Riverside bridge traffic to use Continental Boulevard. The bridge opened on July 21.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Danville’s Ironmen put together a 184-yard aerial attack to gain its third straight victory of the season, defeating the Eagles of Line Mountain 20-0. On the ground, Danville had only 54 yards on 38 carries. Late in the second period, quarterback Dwayne Heeter suffered an ankle injury and was replaced by Eric Reidinger, who threw his first touchdown pass of the season in the final period. Quarterback Heeter completed eight of 14 passes for 93 yards while Reidinger fired five completions in eight attempts for 89 yards. Senior Don Fausnaught had three catches in the game for 74 yards while junior tight end Rich Johns caught seven passes for 70 yards.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Donald Hauck, 12, was presented with a gift for his selection as The Danville News carrier boy of the month for August.
Donald, the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Houck, Danville, was named as the most deserving of the honor by a group of area residents. The selection made young Houck eligible for the Carrier Boy of the Year award. Houck, an eighth-grader, was a member of the First Baptist Church and Sunday School with perfect attendance for the past four years. He planned to go to college and saved about $800 from his paper route earnings; a portion also went to a missionary, sponsored by his church, in the Virgin Islands. His favorite pastimes were baseball, fishing and camping.
The Riverside School District opened the first kindergarten in the Danville Area Jointure. Mrs. Edna Balliet, teacher of the group of youngsters, was pictured in the local newspaper conducting a class during the afternoon session. Two classes were held in the Gearhart School, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Twenty-seven children were registered.
Jim Campbell, a local outboard race enthusiast, told a reporter that he was retiring from the motorboat racing sport.
Campbell entered a total of seven races over Labor Day weekend and came home with five first places, 10 second places, three third places, and two fourth places, racing both Sunday and Monday.
The Sunday races were at Roanoke Rapids, N.C., and the Monday at Urbanna, Va.
Campbell had been racing for 23 years and gave credit to Dick Johns, his pit manager, for the past several years.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
According to The Danville Morning News, the George F. Geisinger Memorial Hospital announced the completion of its expanded and modernized Department of Obstetrics. The new unit, mentioned in the article, included the entire third and fourth floors of the main hospital building, containing complete and up-to-date facilities and equipment. Formal dedication of the new department was deferred in view of the necessity for utilizing individual sections as construction permitted. At the time the entire new section opened it was under the direction of Dr. R. E. Nicodemus and served a greater number of patients than could ever be accommodated in the past.
On the third floor, the accommodations for patients numbered 33 beds for adults and 36 bassinets for newborn infants. In addition, an attractive solarium and an open deck provided ideal facilities for the relaxation of visitors and patients. The nursery received the most modern incubators.
Another bit of information from the local newspaper: Forty-seven young women from neighboring communities entered the Nursing School of the GMH. They were greeted by members of the faculty and “Big Sister” members of the class of 1946 and 1947 who held a tea party in the lounge to honor the new students and their parents. The big sisters also entertained them at a pajama party in the Playroom.
Pfc. John S. Lahout stationed in China with the U.S. Air Force, was promoted to the rank of corporal, according to word received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lahout of Hickory Avenue.
Sgt. James Sweitzer, husband of Mrs. Marqueen Sweitzer, Danville R.D. 2, was honorably discharged from the armed forces after serving for four years and six months.
He wears the American Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal and the European- African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon with three bronze battle stars and the bronze arrowhead. He participated in the Normandy, Southern France and Rhineland offensives.
A newspaper article described the favorite food of returning vets aboard troopships homeward bound from Europe. Ice cream was the preference to steak and apple pie as their favorite. Other preferences besides the prized ice cream were fresh milk, eggs, fruits and lots of meat.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.