Registration for the 2019-2020 season of Bridge-O-Rama sponsored by the Auxiliary for the benefit GMC Auxiliary is now open.
There are several bridge groups including daytime and a couples evening group.
Partners can be chosen by players or the committee can offer assistance. Participants may play in as many groups as they want.
Contact Sandy Gardner at 570-275-2030 or or Bonnie Johnson at 570-275-3102 or with any questions or to register.
Bridge-O-Rama runs from October through March. There will be an awards luncheon in April. Those who registered during the past April luncheon do not need to call. Registrations are due by Sept. 22.