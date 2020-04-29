MAHONING TWP. — The Bridge-O-Rama annual awards luncheon benefiting Geisinger Medical Center had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This years winners are:

Day Group 1 Latif Awad and Mike Ambrosius — First place

Marcy Taylor and Sandy Gardner — Second place

Mina McCormick and Jan Burns — Third place

Day Group 2 Mina McCormick and Janet Bausch — First place

Sue Pierce and Marcy Taylor — Second place

Peggy Holdren and Lenora Welliver — Third place

Eve Couples Marcy and John Taylor — First place

Sandy and Ken Gardner — Second place

Sharon and Jay Leisenring — Third place

The 2020-2021 season will begin in October. Each group will play approximately six games.

Bridge is a lot of fun so come and join us for the new season. All interested players should call Sandy Gardner at 570-275-2030

