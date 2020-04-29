MAHONING TWP. — The Bridge-O-Rama annual awards luncheon benefiting Geisinger Medical Center had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This years winners are:
Day Group 1 Latif Awad and Mike Ambrosius — First place
Marcy Taylor and Sandy Gardner — Second place
Mina McCormick and Jan Burns — Third place
Day Group 2 Mina McCormick and Janet Bausch — First place
Sue Pierce and Marcy Taylor — Second place
Peggy Holdren and Lenora Welliver — Third place
Eve Couples Marcy and John Taylor — First place
Sandy and Ken Gardner — Second place
Sharon and Jay Leisenring — Third place
The 2020-2021 season will begin in October. Each group will play approximately six games.
Bridge is a lot of fun so come and join us for the new season. All interested players should call Sandy Gardner at 570-275-2030