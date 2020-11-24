DANVILLE — Everyone says that fresh air is good for our health, and never more so than today, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that colder days are here, it means spending most of our time indoors. Cases of COVID are rising fast, partly due to gatherings indoors with friends and family.
Luckily there are a variety of options available to make inside air healthier, whether in homes, medical offices or schools.
“There’s a raised awareness of air quality now,” said Greg Bergey, owner of Eco-Air in Danville. “Ideally, you want to get 4-6 air changes per hour.” Bergey, who has a four-year degree in HVAC Design from Penn College, started his business here 11 years ago, after spending another 11 years doing HVAC engineering and design elsewhere.
Bergey said the best thing available for those with forced air heating is to add a whole home in-duct air purifier, which can be installed in the plenum above the furnace. The system, made by RGF Environmental Group, Inc., captures and kills bacteria and airborne particles.
Thus far, Eco-Air in Danville has sold 17 of these devices since the pandemic began. REME-HALO/LED by RGF uses electromagnetic energy technology coupled with UV light to “sweep through your home actively purifying pollutants at the source,” according to the company website. Most other air cleaners require pollutants to pass through the unit to be scrubbed, but the REME technology attacks them where they are.
Bergey says the units are in high demand and may take 4-6 weeks to arrive. He sells them for $995 installed.
While the REME HALO/LED may be the gold standard, other less expensive options are also available. An energy recovery ventilator can be installed in an outside wall to bring outside air in to mix with what is inside, or an air intake in the wall next to the furnace can inject air into the ductwork.
Exhaust fans also help. Bathroom or kitchen fans can be kept running on low to help recirculate the air. Bergey also recommends keeping the furnace fan on ON rather than AUTO, so that air is constantly circulating. The extra electricity used, he said, is negligible. Keeping windows open a crack is another option.
Preventive maintenance is crucial to keeping heating systems running at their best. Cleaning coils and changing air filters regularly are important. Bergey recommends using a good pleated filter and changing it once every 3-4 weeks. “Clean filters will catch some but not all the particles,” he said.
Dennis Leighow, owner of Leighow Oil in Danville, recommends frequent filter changes also. He suggested considering HEPA filters, which catch particles as small as .3 microns, and UV light filters. He said that his supplier lists RGF UV light filters as their best sellers.
In medical and dental offices, air quality concerns are even more acute. Dr. John Brokenshire, whose dentistry practice is along Bloom Road in Danville, said he started researching the market in March, as soon as his office was shut down by the pandemic. “Since my office is in a 1921 building heated with radiators,” he said, “my options were more limited. I wanted something that would clean the air year-round.”
“I thought a lot about how to get back in business safely,” he said. On a published list of the most dangerous health professions, “Dentists were #1 and hygienists #2. Five of the top ten most dangerous health jobs were dental specialties.”
Research led him to Medify Air, which makes portable air purifiers that extract particles as small as .1 micron, the size of COVID particles. Most other air filters are limited to .3 microns. He bought the MA40 model, which can turn over the air in a 1600-sq.ft. space in an hour and 420 sq.ft. in 15 minutes. In his dental examining rooms, the turnover is every 7.5 minutes.
The units are small, just two feet high and 10 inches square, and on wheels. They have two sets of three filters—a pre-filter, HEPA, and carbon—on the sides of the unit, plus an ionizer that can be turned on or off. Cleaned air comes out the top.
To further protect himself and his staff, they are now wearing double masks when seeing patients, both a standard medical blue mask and an N-95. Also, for dental cleaning, they are not currently using the Cavitron, to minimize aerosolized particles, following guidelines published by the ADA, CDC, and other agencies.
Medify Air purifiers were in short supply at first, he said, because lots of dentists were ordering them, but the price has now come down to $270 and they are generally available. Brokenshire is so pleased with the two he purchased for his office that he plans to get two more, for his home and waiting room. “We breathe easier here,” he said, “and we notice it as soon as we get to work. Irritations like scratchy throat and post-nasal drip just go away.”
In larger buildings, like schools, many of the same strategies apply. Ken Berkich, director of Maintenance for the Danville Area School District, said Danville schools are running their HVAC 24/7 even when school is not in session, to maximize air quality. Their systems are programmed to allow outside air to be introduced into the system.
They have also installed increased filtration around the nurse’s area and the surrounding rooms. For this, they use MERV-14 filters, which provide 90% efficiency for removing most particles between .1 and .3 microns and 50%-75% for particles smaller than .1 micron.
The primary school was built with an excellent system, he said, with double filters everywhere. The HVAC in the middle school has also been renovated recently.
One key part of the defense is to change filters regularly throughout the school system. For this, Berkich has hired an outside distributor who monitors how well the system is cleaning and adjusts filter replacement schedules as needed.
“We’re all going to learn from COVID,” Berkich said. “It’s hard to get ahead of it. Mostly we’re just reacting. But we’re doing the best we can and keeping an eye on things.”