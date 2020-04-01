Dawn Brookhart recently left her position as Danville Area School District's director of curriculum, instruction and technology to work for the AIM Institute for Learning & Research, a professional development center for teachers.
District Superintendent Ricki Boyle said Brookhart left March 20.
"I knew that she had been looking," Boyle said. "When this whole change (shutdown) happened, it just worked out for her."
School board President Bonnie Edmeads said Brookhart, who was with the district for about 10 years, was looking for a new job for "quite a long time."
She and Boyle said the school board would vote on accepting Brookhart's resignation at its next meeting, which is scheduled for April 22. Edmeads said Boyle suggested a virtual board meeting. The board president said members also will discuss searching for Brookhart's replacement.
AIM announced Brookhart's hiring as associate director of the AIM Institute for Learning & Research on its website. She will be working to get the AIM Pathways online teacher training platform and related training and coaching to more schools and organizations throughout the country, according to the announcement.
Brookhart's salary at Danville was $116,015 following the annual 3 percent raise administrator's received last July. During her time with the district, she created a national model for the science of reading over the last 10 years by embedding Orton-Gillingham into the core curriculum, changing the way reading was taught in the district and teaching teachers from other school districts in the method.
Brookhart also founded the Danville Area Reading and Dyslexia Academy, the first of its kind for public schools in Pennsylvania, according to the release.
"We are pleased to welcome Dawn to the AIM Institute team," said Pat Roberts, AIM executive director and co-founder. "Her knowledge of the science of reading and her extensive experience working in public school districts are perfectly suited to AIM's work."
Brookhart also is a board member of the Pennsylvania Branch of the International Dyslexia Association, as well as a board member, co-founder and vice president of The Reading League PA. She recently authored a graduate-level program based on the science of reading for Delaware Valley University. She also assisted in the drafting of the legislation and testified on dyslexia before the Education Committee of the Legislative Assembly in North Dakota.
Dawn has worked in public education for the last 20 years, including serving in numerous administrative roles, the AIM release stated.
Attempts to reach Brookhart and an AIM representative for comment were unsuccessful on Wednesday.