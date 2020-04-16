DANVILLE — The three Patterson brothers uphold a firefighting family legacy as first responders.
Their great-uncle, the late Jack Reilly, did it all, according to Tyler Patterson. He said Reilly was instrumental in starting the Danville Ambulance Service and serving as president of the Six-County Firemen's Association, president of the state fire association, Danville mayor, a state fire instructor and a Danville borough fire chief.
"I remember riding with my uncle Mark Fry to fire calls. He lived across the street," he said. Fry was a borough fire chief and his dad, Marvin Fry, was president of the Goodwill Hose Company.
When Tyler was old enough, he became a junior firefighter and would ride his bike to the Goodwill station.
"I would train at Friendship with a couple of guys," including Continental Fire Company Capt. Brad Harvey, said Tyler, 31, who serves as Goodwill's captain.
His brother, Troy, 25, is a lieutenant and trustee at the Friendship Fire Company and their brother, Trevor, 27, serves as Friendship's treasurer.
They said they are fortunate that calls have decreased drastically during the coronavirus.
"We try to keep social distancing. We get as close as we have to," said Troy. The fire company was given N95 masks and gloves. Troy said firefighters are "taking every precaution we can."
Since the outbreak began, they have responded to a couple of accidents and to a brush fire.
"It's been really slow. The community has been helping us out quite a bit by social distancing and staying home," he said.
Tyler said calls have drastically decreased with firefighters taking precautions during medical-assist calls with the ambulance. They wear the proper masks, gloves and use sanitizer while moving patients. Fire companies have suspended meetings and training to reduce the amount of interaction among the volunteers, he said.
Tyler said they can't be scared of the virus because they are on the frontline.
"We do what we can to take the proper precautions and do our best to social distance," he said.
Tyler, an Eagle Scout, said he has always been drawn to community service. He said the "fire service sees a lot of nasty stuff and I prefer to carry the burden so others don't have to."
Tyler has been a firefighter for 16 years.
He also likes the camaraderie among firefighters in the six-county area and state training classes, which he said are "really cool." He completed a large animal rescue training last year at Penn State.
"It's always better to be prepared," he said.
Tyler also serves as captain of the fire brigade and of emergency medical services at Autoneum Automotive.
"I encourage my people to do online training," he said.
Family ties
Trevor was the second brother to join the fire service after Tyler. He joined the Friendship company, served five years with the Marines and then returned to the fire company. He said he enjoys it and has been a firefighter for five years.
Troy, a firefighter for eight years, was a Goodwill member for two years and has been a Friendship member for six years. He works as a plumber-general mechanic at Geisinger. Troy said his girlfriend, Colleen McCollum, is a firefighter with the Washington Fire Company. "We met through a class of interior firefighting," he said.
Because of the stay-at-home order in place in Pennsylvania, he said he hasn't been able to see Trevor's 4-year-old daughter for some time.
The brothers have served on the frontline of major fires in the area. Troy and Trevor were among firefighters who responded to a May 2019 fire that destroyed a double home on Chamber Street.
Tyler said he was with one of the first crews on the scene of the fire that destroyed BJ's Restaurant in downtown Danville and he also responded to a devastating house fire along Toby Run Road in Mahoning Township.
"All three of us went to a fire in Bloomsburg on Railroad Street," he said.
He recalled a frigid house fire along Ash Street where 1 1/2-inches of ice built up on his helmet.
He said fire companies are always looking for volunteers with their numbers decreasing. Interested people can inquire through fire company Facebook pages or at Firewire Montour County.