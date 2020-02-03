Jeremy Brown has been appointed director of the East Central Emergency Network (ECEN) of Columbia and Montour counties.
He replaces Brian Pufnak, who has resigned effective Feb. 7. Brown, who was appointed co-deputy director in August 2018, will assume duties Feb. 8, Board Chairman and Montour County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said Monday.
He said Pufnak and his family will be relocating to the Harrisburg area, where he expects to do consulting work.
"We appreciate the many contributions Brian has made to ECEN over the last two years and look forward to Jeremy implementing ongoing initiatives at the center as well as those planned for the future," Holdren said.
Brown has worked at the center since June 2008. His most recent duties include overseeing the technical side of the communications network.
A spokesman at the center said Pufnak wasn't expected back in the office until Thursday.