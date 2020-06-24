Painful cuts the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) made last month have helped to keep parks and trails open, despite deep losses of hotel tax revenue.
"The cuts that we made are definitely helpful," said MARC Director Bob Stoudt following Monday night's commission meeting.
According to his report, MARC received $20,824 in hotel tax revenue on March 15 for the first quarter of this year.
On June 19, MARC received an additional $234 for the first quarter from payments Montour County received after the initial payment was released.
Stoudt and the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau estimate MARC may receive about $37,500 in hotel tax revenue for the year, of which $21,058 has been received.
MARC initially expected to collect about $160,000 a year from the additional 2 percent the Montour County commissioners added to the hotel tax beginning this year. The commissioners voted last October to increase the tax from 3 to 5 percent to help support MARC, which oversees parks and trails in the Danville area.
MARC, however, budgeted $100,000 in hotel tax revenue for 2020 because of fewer payments expected this year.
"This year, we were only going to get three quarterly payments, the way it played out," Stoudt said.
David “Otto” Kurecian, Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau executive director, told the board in late April that a more realistic number was about $48,000.
"January, February and the first week of March, the hotels were unaffected by this," Stoudt said, noting the $21,000 received was pre-COVID. "But the third week of March, the hotels were devastated. I really don't think hotels are going to rebound for quite some time."
To reduce expenses, MARC cut a number of maintenance and improvement projects, mostly at the Montour Preserve. MARC canceled the Montour 24 Endurance Runs and the Chili Challenge, which saved almost $15,000, Stoudt said.
The director even reduced his hours from 40 to 25 a week. At his pay of $22 an hour, his reduced hours are saving MARC $330 a week.
"We tried not to do anything involving park or trail closings," Stoudt said. "The last thing we want to do is go back out begging for help. We realize all segments of our local economy are hurting."
In other action at the meeting, the commission approved the purchase of a handicapped-accessible swing set for DeLong Park in Washingtonville with the help of grants and donations.
The Washingtonville Revitalization Committee selected a swing set for purchase.
The purchase will be paid for using a portion of the $5,000 Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors’ grant, as well as the $300 Danville Area School District Youth in Philanthropy grant and donations, Stoudt said.