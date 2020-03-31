DANVILLE — The Danville Business Alliance (DBA) is launching the Danville Vitamin D Fund.
"In this time of crisis we could all use a little sunshine in our lives — especially those businesses that have been forced to close at the sake of the global pandemic we currently face," said alliance Executive Director Rebecca Dressler.
The DBA is working with local entrepreneurs to bring the community together and support the small businesses that support the community year-round. Through donations from community members, the alliance will help small business owners who are struggling during this uncertain time. The money that is donated to this fund by the community will be equally distributed among active members, those who have paid for a membership for 2020, of the Danville Business Alliance.
This fund will go live by the end of the week. Once the site is live, donations will be accepted from community members and will be collected for the foreseeable future. The first distribution will occur once the funds total $10,000.
A promotional video will be shared this week on the DBA Facebook page and in the weekly newsletter.
The Danville Vitamin D Fund site will also feature a small business on a weekly basis. Business owners can create a video that will be uploaded for community members to watch.
Here are a few tips to consider and some information to include when creating a video:
Film the video horizontally. Videoing in front of the physical business location is ideal, but not mandatory.
Keep the video short. One minute is ideal, but no more than 3 minutes. Keep in mind that the longer it is, the more likely it is that viewers will stop watching.
Business owners should introduce themselves and talk about their business. Name of the business, what kind of business it is, business location and how the community can find the business online or on social media should be included in the video.
Business owners should talk about why they love the Danville community and what makes it special.
Highlight some of the services the business is offering during the quarantine.
When the video is complete, send it and an updated high-resolution logo (.png, .jpg, .jpeg) to .
More information will be available on the site once it is live. For any further questions or concerns, contact the Danville Business Alliance by phone or email.